Lirik Lagu Have You Know - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Have You Know - Meghan Trainor

I'm not okay without you

I die each day without you

My body aches without you around, around, around

I must've been a wild one, honey I know

With every other guy I should've said no

I really could've used your loving before

But I'm glad I have you now (Have you now)

I'm happy that you're my own (That you're mine)

Don't let me down

Stay with me for life (Life)

I'm glad I have you now (Have you now)

I've waited all this time (All this time)

So don't let me down

Stay with me for life (Life)

I'm glad I have you now

I have you (Ayy)

I have you (Oh)

I have you

I have you now

I have you

I have you

I have you (Uh-huh)

I lose all faith without you

Not sure I'm safe without you

I make mistakes without you around, around, around (Ayy)

I must've been a wild one, honey I know

With every other guy I should've said no

I really could've used your loving before (Your loving before)

But I'm glad I have you now (Have you now)

I'm happy that you're my own (All mine babe)

Don't let me down

Stay with me for life (Stay with me for life)

I'm glad I have you now (Have you now)

I've waited all this time (All this time)

So don't let me down (Don't let me down)

Stay with me for life (Life)

I'm glad I have you now

I have you (Oh)

I have you (Hey)

I have you

I have you now

I have you

I have you

I have you (Hey, say)

I must've been a wild one, honey I know

With every other guy I should've said no

I really could've used your loving before, before, say