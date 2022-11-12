Lirik Lagu Vapor - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Vapor - 5 Seconds of Summer



I'll take what you got, got, got

I know it's not a lot, lot, lot

'Cause I just need another hit

You're the thing that I can't quit

You got what I want, want, want

Here and then you're gone, gone, gone

If you told me that we were through (We were—)

You know that I would break the truth



I want to breathe you in like you're vapor

I want to be the one you remember

I want to feel your love like the weather

All over me, all over me

I want to print our hands in the pavement

Savour your words, I won't ever waste them

Look in your eyes and know just what you meant

So lie to me, just lie to me



So talk, talk, talk

Well, tell me what I want, want, want

If I don't look into your eyes

It's almost like a perfect lie

So don't stop, stop, stop

We'll take another shot, shot, shot

'Cause you know you got perfect aim

I wanna feel you in my veins



I want to breathe you in like you're vapor

I want to be the one you remember

I want to feel your love like the weather

All over me, all over me

I want to print our hands in the pavement

Savour your words, I won't ever waste them

Look in your eyes and know just what you meant

So lie to me, just lie to me



Make it sound so sweet

When you lie to me

Make it sound so sweet

When you lie to me



I want to breathe you in like you're vapor (Oh, yeah)

I want to be the one you remember

I want to feel your love like the weather

All over me, all over me (Right in me)

I want to print our hands in the pavement

Savour your words, I won't ever waste them (Look at me)

Look in your eyes and know just what you meant

So lie to me, just lie to me



Make it sound so sweet (Make it sound so sweet)

When you lie to me (When you lie to me)

Make it sound so sweet (Make it sound so sweet)

When you lie to me



Credit



Produser: John Feldmann



Penulis: Simon Wilcox, John Feldmann, Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, dan Ashton Irwin



Album: Sounds Good Feels Good



Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

Vapor merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 23 Oktober 2015 sebagai single kesembilan dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Sounds Good Feels Good.



Dalam sebuah wawancara, produser John Feldmann mengaku bahwa ia terpukau dengan etos kerja penulis lirik Simon Wilcox.



“Dia (Wilcox) menulis semua lirik dengan pena ke kertas. Dia tidak mengizinkan ponselnya berada di sekitarnya,” ujarnya.



“Dia tidak suka ada sinyal WiFi di sekitarnya yang memengaruhi energinya saat dia bekerja,” tutur Feldmann melanjutkan.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

