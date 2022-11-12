Lirik Lagu Old Me - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Old Me - 5 Seconds of Summer



Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Glad you didn't listen when the world was trying to slow me

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me



Never a night alone, anywhere you wanna go

Woke up in the mornin' wearin' someone else's clothes

Pictures in my phone with people I don't know

Woke up in the mornin', how the hell'd I make it home?



And they wondered how long I could keep it up

While I wondered if I'd ever, if I'd ever get enough

And I did some shit I never should've done, eh-eh

I would do it over now, I'd do it over



Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Glad you didn't listen when the world was trying to slow me

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh

All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made

Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me



Another round, here we go, going in blow for blow

Look into the mirror, take the punches that I throw

I'm constantly reminded of all the compromises

By the people from my past who have a hard time letting go, yeah



And they wondered how long I could keep it up

While I wondered if I'd ever, if I'd ever get enough

And I did some shit I never should've done, eh-eh

I would do it over now, I'd do it over



Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Glad you didn't listen when the world was trying to slow me

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh

All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made

Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh-eh



Devil at my door

Got me knockin', knockin', knockin' on the other side

Ashes on the floor

But I'm walkin', walkin', walkin' outta here alive



Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me

Glad you didn't listen when the world was trying to slow me (The world was trying to slow me, yeah)

No one could control me, left my lovers lonely (Lonely)

Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-eh

All of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I made

Whatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid (Yeah)

Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me (Yeah, the old me)

Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh-eh



Credit



Produser: Louis Bell, Dre Moon, dan ​watt



Penulis: Brian Lee, Dre Moon, Billy Walsh, Louis Bell, Ali Tamposi, ​watt, Ashton Irwin, dan Luke Hemmings



Album: CALM



Genre: Pop-rock



Fakta di balik lagu

Old Me merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 21 Februari 2020 sebagai single ketiga dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.



Secara lirik, lagu ini menceritakan tentang masa lalu personel band, Luke Hemmings, dan segala sesuatu yang ia pernah lalui hingga menjadi dirinya yang saat ini.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

