Lirik Lagu Best Years - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 November 2022, 05:25 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer. /Instagram/@5sos

Best Years - 5 Seconds of Summer

You've got a million reasons to hesitate
But darling, the future's better than yesterday
I wasted so much time on people that reminded me of you
Gave you a million reasons to walk away

But I'll build a house out of the mess and all the broken pieces
I'll make up for all of your tears

I'll give you the best years
I'll give you the best years
Past love, burned out like a cigarette
I promise, darling, you won't regret
The best years

I wanna hold your hair when you drink too much
And carry you home when you cannot stand up
You did all these things for me when I was half a man for you
I wanna hold your hand while we're growing up

But I'll build a house out of the mess and all the broken pieces
I'll make up for all of your tears

I'll give you the best years
I'll give you the best years
Past love, burned out like a cigarette
I promise, darling, you won't regret
The best years
The best years

I'll give you the best years
I'll give you the best years
Past love, burned out like a cigarette
I promise, darling, you won't regret
The best years
I'll give you the best years

Credit

Produser: benny blanco, Happy Perez, dan ​watt

Penulis: Happy Perez, Luke Hemmings, Ali Tamposi, ​watt, dan Ryan Tedder

Album: CALM

Genre: Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

Best Years merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Maret 2020 sebagai single ketujuh dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.

Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.

Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.

Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.

Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.

Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

