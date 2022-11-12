Lirik Lagu Numb – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Numb – U2



Don't move

Don't talk out of time

Don't think

Don't worry

Everything's just fine

Just fine



Don't grab

Don't clutch

Don't hope for too much

Don't breathe

Don't achieve

Or grieve without leave



Don't check

Just balance on the fence

Don't answer

Don't ask

Don't try and make sense



Don't whisper

Don't talk

Don't run if you can walk

Don't cheat, compete

Don't miss the one beat



Don't travel by train

Don't eat

Don't spill

Don't piss in the drain

Don't make a will



Don't fill out any forms

Don't compensate

Don't cower

Don't crawl

Don't come around late

Don't hover at the gate



Don't take it on board

Don't fall on your sword

Just play another chord

If you feel you're getting bored



Don't change your brand (Gimme what you got)

Don't listen to the band

Don't gape (Gimme what I don't get)

Don't ape

Don't change your shape (Gimme some more)

Have another grape

(Too much is not enough)

(I feel numb)

(Gimme some more)

(A piece of me, baby)



Don't plead

Don't bridle

Don't shackle

Don't grind (Gimme some more)

Don't curve

Don't swerve (I feel numb)

Lie, die, serve (Gimme some more)



Don't theorize, realise, polarise (I feel numb)

Chance, dance, dismiss, apologise (Gimme what you got)

(Gimme what I don't get)

(Gimme what you got)

(Too much is not enough)



Don't spy (I feel numb)

Don't lie

Don't try

Imply

Detain

Explain

Start again (I feel numb)



Don't triumph

Don't coax

Don't cling

Don't hoax

Don't freak

Peak

Don't leak

Don't speak (I feel numb)



Don't project

Don't connect

Protect

Don't expect

Suggest

(I feel numb)

Don't project

Don't connect

Protect



Don't expect

Suggest

(I feel numb)

Don't struggle

Don't jerk

Don't collar

Don't work

Don't wish

Don't fish

Don't teach

Don't reach

(I feel numb)



Don't borrow

Don't break (I feel numb)

Don't fence

Don't steal

Don't pass

Don't press

Don't try

Don't feel

(Gimme some more)



Don't touch

Don't dive

Don't suffer

Don't rhyme

Don't fantasize

Don't rise

Don't lie

(I feel numb)



Don't project

Don't connect

Protect (I feel numb)

Don't expect

Suggest

Don't project

Don't connect

Protect (I feel numb)

Don't expect

Suggest



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: Zooropa

Dirilis: 1993

Genre: Alternative rock, industrial rock

Songwriters: The Edge

Produser: Flood, Brian Eno, The Edge

Fakta di Balik Lagu Numb

Numb merupakan merupakan lagu U2 dari album mereka yang bertajuk Zooropa yang dirilis pada Juni 1993 sebagai single pertama album.

Konsep lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari tema kelebihan sensorik. Vokalis Bono dan drummer Larry Mullen Jr. mengisi vokal latar pada lagu tersebut.

Numb berasal dari lagu yang dibuang dari sesi rekaman Baby Achtung yang berjudul Down All the Days.

Saat merekam Zooropa, mereka mengubah lagu dengan bantuan mixing dari co-produser Flood, penambahan keyboard, sampel oleh co-produser Brian Eno, dan penambahan vokal monoton dari Edge.

Video musiknya disutradarai oleh Kevin Godley dan Emergency Broadcast Network tetapi tidak mencapai kesuksesan komersial yang luas.

U2 menambahkan lagu Numb ke daftar set live mereka setelah melanjutkan Zoo TV Tour mereka pada Mei 1993. (Dewi Andryani)***