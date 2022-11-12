Lirik Lagu Numb – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 12 November 2022, 04:20 WIB
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2.
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2. /

NumbU2

Don't move
Don't talk out of time
Don't think
Don't worry
Everything's just fine
Just fine

Don't grab
Don't clutch
Don't hope for too much
Don't breathe
Don't achieve
Or grieve without leave

Don't check
Just balance on the fence
Don't answer
Don't ask
Don't try and make sense

Don't whisper
Don't talk
Don't run if you can walk
Don't cheat, compete
Don't miss the one beat

Don't travel by train
Don't eat
Don't spill
Don't piss in the drain
Don't make a will

Don't fill out any forms
Don't compensate
Don't cower
Don't crawl
Don't come around late
Don't hover at the gate

Don't take it on board
Don't fall on your sword
Just play another chord
If you feel you're getting bored

Don't change your brand (Gimme what you got)
Don't listen to the band
Don't gape (Gimme what I don't get)
Don't ape
Don't change your shape (Gimme some more)
Have another grape
(Too much is not enough)
(I feel numb)
(Gimme some more)
(A piece of me, baby)

Don't plead
Don't bridle
Don't shackle
Don't grind (Gimme some more)
Don't curve
Don't swerve (I feel numb)
Lie, die, serve (Gimme some more)

Don't theorize, realise, polarise (I feel numb)
Chance, dance, dismiss, apologise (Gimme what you got)
(Gimme what I don't get)
(Gimme what you got)
(Too much is not enough)

Don't spy (I feel numb)
Don't lie
Don't try
Imply
Detain
Explain
Start again (I feel numb)

Don't triumph
Don't coax
Don't cling
Don't hoax
Don't freak
Peak
Don't leak
Don't speak (I feel numb)

Don't project
Don't connect
Protect
Don't expect
Suggest
(I feel numb)
Don't project
Don't connect
Protect

Don't expect
Suggest
(I feel numb)
Don't struggle
Don't jerk
Don't collar
Don't work
Don't wish
Don't fish
Don't teach
Don't reach
(I feel numb)

Don't borrow
Don't break (I feel numb)
Don't fence
Don't steal
Don't pass
Don't press
Don't try
Don't feel
(Gimme some more)

Don't touch
Don't dive
Don't suffer
Don't rhyme
Don't fantasize
Don't rise
Don't lie
(I feel numb)

Don't project
Don't connect
Protect (I feel numb)
Don't expect
Suggest
Don't project
Don't connect
Protect (I feel numb)
Don't expect
Suggest

Credit

Artis: U2
Album: Zooropa
Dirilis: 1993
Genre: Alternative rock, industrial rock
Songwriters: The Edge
Produser: Flood, Brian Eno, The Edge

Fakta di Balik Lagu Numb

Numb merupakan merupakan lagu U2 dari album mereka yang bertajuk Zooropa yang dirilis pada Juni 1993 sebagai single pertama album.

Konsep lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari tema kelebihan sensorik. Vokalis Bono dan drummer Larry Mullen Jr. mengisi vokal latar pada lagu tersebut.

Numb berasal dari lagu yang dibuang dari sesi rekaman Baby Achtung yang berjudul Down All the Days.

Saat merekam Zooropa, mereka mengubah lagu dengan bantuan mixing dari co-produser Flood, penambahan keyboard, sampel oleh co-produser Brian Eno, dan penambahan vokal monoton dari Edge.

Video musiknya disutradarai oleh Kevin Godley dan Emergency Broadcast Network tetapi tidak mencapai kesuksesan komersial yang luas.

U2 menambahkan lagu Numb ke daftar set live mereka setelah melanjutkan Zoo TV Tour mereka pada Mei 1993. (Dewi Andryani)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

