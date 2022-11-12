Lirik Lagu Get on Your Boots – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get on Your Boots – U2

The future needs a big kiss

Winds blow with a twist

Never seen a moon like this

Can you see it too?



Night is falling everywhere

Rockets hit the fun-fair

Satan loves a bomb scare

But he won't scare you



Hey! Sexy boots

Get on your boots yeah!



Free me from a dark dream

Candy floss, ice cream

All the kids are screaming but the ghosts aren't real

Here's what we gotta be

Love and community

Laughter is eternity if joy is real



You don't know how beautiful

You don't know how beautiful you are

You don't know

You don't get it do you?

You don't know how beautiful you are



If some have stuff to blow it up

We're into growing up

Women are the future

All the big revelations

I got a submarine

You've got gasoline

I don't wanna talk about wars between nations

Not right now



Sexy boots

No! no no no

Get on your boots yeah!

Not right now!

Foxy boots



You don't know how beautiful

You don't know how beautiful

You are

You don't know

You don't get it do you?

You don't know how beautiful you are



Sexy boots

I don't wanna talk about wars between the nations

Sexy Boots yeah!



Let me in the sound

Let me in the sound

Let me in the sound sound

Let me in the sound sound

Let me in the sound

Let me in the sound

Let me in the sound now

Oh God I'm going down

I don't wanna drown now

Meet me in the sound



Let me in the sound

Let me in the sound

Let me in the sound sound

Let me in the sound sound

Meet me in the sound



Get on your boots

Get on your boots

Get on your boots

Yeah hey hey!

Get on your boots

Yeah hey hey!

Get on your boots

Yeah hey hey!

Get on your boots

Yeah hey hey!



Credit

Artis: U2

Album: No Line on the Horizon

Rilis: 2009

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop

Songwriter: Bono

Produser: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois, Declan Gaffney

Fakta di Balik Lagu Get on Your Boots

Get On Your Boot merupakan lagu U2 dari album mereka yang bertajuk No Line on the Horizon, dirilis sebagai single utama album pada 19 Januari 2009.

Awalnya lagu tersebut diberi judul Four Letter Word dan Sexy Boots. Kemudian, judulnya diganti menjadi Get on Your Boots.

Lagunya mengisahkan tentang Bono yang membawa keluarganya berlibur ke Prancis dan menyaksikan pesawat-pesawat tempur terbang di atas kepala ketika Perang Irak dimulai.

Beberapa liriknya berasal dari sudut pandang seorang pria yang menulis surat kepada cinta pertamanya saat ia menceritakan kejadian tersebut.

Lagu tersebut menerima ulasan yang beragam dari para kritikus. Penyampaian lirik dari bait-bait lagu dikatakan mirip dengan lagu Subterranean Homesick Blues dari Bob Dylan.