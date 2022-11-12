Lirik Lagu Get on Your Boots – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 November 2022, 01:00 WIB
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2.
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2. /

Get on Your BootsU2

The future needs a big kiss
Winds blow with a twist
Never seen a moon like this
Can you see it too?

Night is falling everywhere
Rockets hit the fun-fair
Satan loves a bomb scare
But he won't scare you

Hey! Sexy boots
Get on your boots yeah!

Free me from a dark dream
Candy floss, ice cream
All the kids are screaming but the ghosts aren't real
Here's what we gotta be
Love and community
Laughter is eternity if joy is real

You don't know how beautiful
You don't know how beautiful you are
You don't know
You don't get it do you?
You don't know how beautiful you are

If some have stuff to blow it up
We're into growing up
Women are the future
All the big revelations
I got a submarine
You've got gasoline
I don't wanna talk about wars between nations
Not right now

Sexy boots
No! no no no
Get on your boots yeah!
Not right now!
Foxy boots

You don't know how beautiful
You don't know how beautiful
You are
You don't know
You don't get it do you?
You don't know how beautiful you are

Sexy boots
I don't wanna talk about wars between the nations
Sexy Boots yeah!

Let me in the sound
Let me in the sound
Let me in the sound sound
Let me in the sound sound
Let me in the sound
Let me in the sound
Let me in the sound now
Oh God I'm going down
I don't wanna drown now
Meet me in the sound

Let me in the sound
Let me in the sound
Let me in the sound sound
Let me in the sound sound
Meet me in the sound

Get on your boots
Get on your boots
Get on your boots
Yeah hey hey!
Get on your boots
Yeah hey hey!
Get on your boots
Yeah hey hey!
Get on your boots
Yeah hey hey!

Credit

Artis: U2
Album: No Line on the Horizon
Rilis: 2009
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop
Songwriter: Bono
Produser: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois, Declan Gaffney

Fakta di Balik Lagu Get on Your Boots

Get On Your Boot merupakan lagu U2 dari album mereka yang bertajuk No Line on the Horizon, dirilis sebagai single utama album pada 19 Januari 2009.

Awalnya lagu tersebut diberi judul Four Letter Word dan Sexy Boots. Kemudian, judulnya diganti menjadi Get on Your Boots.

Lagunya mengisahkan tentang Bono yang membawa keluarganya berlibur ke Prancis dan menyaksikan pesawat-pesawat tempur terbang di atas kepala ketika Perang Irak dimulai.

Beberapa liriknya berasal dari sudut pandang seorang pria yang menulis surat kepada cinta pertamanya saat ia menceritakan kejadian tersebut.

Lagu tersebut menerima ulasan yang beragam dari para kritikus. Penyampaian lirik dari bait-bait lagu dikatakan mirip dengan lagu Subterranean Homesick Blues dari Bob Dylan.

