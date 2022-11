Lirik Lagu You Deserve Better – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

You Deserve Better – James Arthur

I'm just not sure my heart is working

And yours is beating double time

Deep down you know I ain't even worth it

Is not enough babe, all I do is make you cry

Like oo-woah, oo-woah oh

I know, I do this every time

Like oo-woah, I know

That I just got to say what's on my mind

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need

You're better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You're better off without me in your life

And I hope you find somebody else

That will love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real

Oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better

Give up on me coz babe, I'm hopeless

The more it hurts the more you try

You know I loved, I just never showed it

It will be too late when you're with some other guy

Like oo-woah, oo-woah oh

I know, I do this every time

Like oo-woah, I know

That I just got to say what's on my mind

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I'm not what you need

You're better, better than you even realize

You deserve better, better, better than me

Might be what you want, but I want you to see

You're better off without me in your life

And I hope you find somebody else

That will love you like nobody else

And I hope he gives you something real

Oh, I love you still

But you deserve better, better, better, better