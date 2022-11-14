Lirik Lagu Thin White Lies - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thin White Lies - 5 Seconds of Summer



I don't feel your love

But I don't ask too many questions

The words, they are too much

When you show me my reflection



When the sun goes down, we all get lonely

Watch me as I disappear

These empty sounds and endless stories

So tell me what I wanna hear (Thin white lies)



Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah

Callin' my name, I don't wanna stay

But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)

Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah



You never call me out

You know exactly where I'm goin'

You got me by the mouth

But she said she love me, she don't show it



When the sun goes down, we all get lonely

Watch me as I disappear

These empty sounds and endless stories

So tell me what I wanna hear (Thin white lies)



Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah

Callin' my name, I don't wanna stay

But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)

Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah



I don't think I like me anymore

Can someone tell me who I was before?

I don't really like me anymore

Anymore, anymore (Thin white lies)



Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah

Callin' my name, I don't wanna stay

But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)

Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote

The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah

(Thin white lies)



I don't think I like me anymore

Can someone tell me who I was before?

I don't really like me anymore

Anymore



Credit



Produser: watt dan Happy Perez

Penulis: Happy Perez, Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Carter Lang, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, ​watt, dan Ali Tamposi

Album: CALM

Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

Thin White Lies merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Maret 2020 sebagai single ke-10 dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

