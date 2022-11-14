Lirik Lagu Thin White Lies - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 November 2022, 04:45 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer. /Instagram/@5sos

Thin White Lies - 5 Seconds of Summer

I don't feel your love
But I don't ask too many questions
The words, they are too much
When you show me my reflection

When the sun goes down, we all get lonely
Watch me as I disappear
These empty sounds and endless stories
So tell me what I wanna hear (Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah
Callin' my name, I don't wanna stay
But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)
Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)
Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah

You never call me out
You know exactly where I'm goin'
You got me by the mouth
But she said she love me, she don't show it

When the sun goes down, we all get lonely
Watch me as I disappear
These empty sounds and endless stories
So tell me what I wanna hear (Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah
Callin' my name, I don't wanna stay
But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)
Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)
Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah

I don't think I like me anymore
Can someone tell me who I was before?
I don't really like me anymore
Anymore, anymore (Thin white lies)

Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah
Callin' my name, I don't wanna stay
But I'm wide awake, I'm wide awake (Thin white lies)
Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)
Killin' me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah
(Thin white lies)

I don't think I like me anymore
Can someone tell me who I was before?
I don't really like me anymore
Anymore

Credit

Produser: watt dan Happy Perez
Penulis: Happy Perez, Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Carter Lang, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, ​watt, dan Ali Tamposi
Album: CALM
Genre: Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

Thin White Lies merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Maret 2020 sebagai single ke-10 dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.

Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.

Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.

Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.

Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.

Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 November 2022, 01:09 WIB
Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

12 November 2022, 19:52 WIB
Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

12 November 2022, 18:44 WIB
Konser We All Are One K-pop Concert Ditunda, Penonton Minta Refund Tiket

Konser We All Are One K-pop Concert Ditunda, Penonton Minta Refund Tiket

12 November 2022, 10:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Be There – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be There – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 November 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ring - Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ring - Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 November 2022, 01:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:01 WIB
Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

10 November 2022, 09:54 WIB
Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

10 November 2022, 07:37 WIB

Terpopuler

1

15 Twibbon Hari Ayah Nasional 2022, Cocok Dibagikan di WhatsApp, Facebook, hingga Instagram
2

15 Ucapan Selamat Hari Ayah 2022 yang Menyentuh dan Penuh Makna, Cocok untuk Caption Media Sosial
3

Cek Fakta: Farel Prayoga Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Simak Faktanya
4

Kronologi Polemik Deddy Corbuzier dan Meyden, Soal Keperawanan hingga Klarifikasi
5

20 Twibbon Hari Kesehatan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial
6

Prediksi Tottenham vs Leeds di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir
7

Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta
8

Kerabat dari Korban Tewas Kalideres Angkat Bicara, Bongkar Kondisi Perekonomian Keluarganya
9

Fosfen Music Festival di Bandung Batal Digelar Hari Ini
10

Prediksi Fulham vs Man United di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prakiraan Skor

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Blora

RAMALAN Zodiak Leo 14 November 2022, Anda akan Menemukan Kegembiraan Pengobatan Alternatif Hari Ini

RAMALAN Zodiak Leo 14 November 2022, Anda akan Menemukan Kegembiraan Pengobatan Alternatif Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB

Media Magelang

Merk Set Top Box yang Bisa Digunakan Nonton TV Digital, Ada Nexmedia hingga Polytron

Merk Set Top Box yang Bisa Digunakan Nonton TV Digital, Ada Nexmedia hingga Polytron

14 November 2022, 06:14 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Albania vs Italia, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 16 November 2022

Prediksi Albania vs Italia, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 16 November 2022

14 November 2022, 06:13 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Tanggal 14 November 2022 Hari Apa? Ada Hari Brimbob hingga Pendaratan Manusia ke Bulan

Tanggal 14 November 2022 Hari Apa? Ada Hari Brimbob hingga Pendaratan Manusia ke Bulan

14 November 2022, 06:13 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Waspada! Potensi Hujan Lebat hingga Hujan Petir, Berikut Prakiraan Cuaca Yogyakarta Senin 14 November 2022

Waspada! Potensi Hujan Lebat hingga Hujan Petir, Berikut Prakiraan Cuaca Yogyakarta Senin 14 November 2022

14 November 2022, 06:13 WIB

Depok

PKH Tahap 4 Cair Hari Ini, Cek Nama Penerima Agar Dapat BLT Hingga Rp750.000 Bulan November

PKH Tahap 4 Cair Hari Ini, Cek Nama Penerima Agar Dapat BLT Hingga Rp750.000 Bulan November

14 November 2022, 06:12 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah DKI Jakarta hari ini 14 November 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah DKI Jakarta hari ini 14 November 2022

14 November 2022, 06:11 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini 14 November 2022, Kamu Terjebak dalam Ketidakpastian

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini 14 November 2022, Kamu Terjebak dalam Ketidakpastian

14 November 2022, 06:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 14 November 2022; Update Free Fire: TROGON Hadir, M1014 pun Bisa Dipasang Upgrade Chip

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 14 November 2022; Update Free Fire: TROGON Hadir, M1014 pun Bisa Dipasang Upgrade Chip

14 November 2022, 06:10 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Jadwal Acara TV ANTV 14 November 2022, Cek Jam Tayang Suami Pengganti

Jadwal Acara TV ANTV 14 November 2022, Cek Jam Tayang Suami Pengganti

14 November 2022, 06:10 WIB

Lamongan Today

Jika Tak Berani Coba Jangan, Ini Bahaya dan Kehebatan TikTok 18 Plus Mod Apk Dibandingkan dengan versi Biasa

Jika Tak Berani Coba Jangan, Ini Bahaya dan Kehebatan TikTok 18 Plus Mod Apk Dibandingkan dengan versi Biasa

14 November 2022, 06:10 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 123 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 3.15

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 123 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 3.15

14 November 2022, 06:10 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Syekh Ali Jaber Wasiatkan Amalan Ringan Untuk Mendapatkan Surga Bersama Rasulullah SAW

Syekh Ali Jaber Wasiatkan Amalan Ringan Untuk Mendapatkan Surga Bersama Rasulullah SAW

14 November 2022, 06:10 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

Jadwal Trans7 Hari Ini, KOMPLIT! Pasti Obrolan Viral, Anak Sekolah, hingga Lapor Pak

Jadwal Trans7 Hari Ini, KOMPLIT! Pasti Obrolan Viral, Anak Sekolah, hingga Lapor Pak

14 November 2022, 06:10 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 150, Chapter 10: I Know That I’m Now Learning to

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 150, Chapter 10: I Know That I’m Now Learning to

14 November 2022, 06:09 WIB

Media Blora

RAMALAN Zodiak Cancer 14 November 2022, Ada Banyak Aksi yang Dikemas untuk Anda Hari Ini

RAMALAN Zodiak Cancer 14 November 2022, Ada Banyak Aksi yang Dikemas untuk Anda Hari Ini

14 November 2022, 06:08 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Senin, 14 November 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, dan tvOne, Ada Film India 'Singham'

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Senin, 14 November 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, dan tvOne, Ada Film India 'Singham'

14 November 2022, 06:08 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Purbalingga Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022

14 November 2022, 06:07 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Dikenal PANJANG, Berapa Tenor KUR BRI 2022? Sebandingkah Bunga dan Cicilannya? Cek Faktanya di Tabel KUR BRI

Dikenal PANJANG, Berapa Tenor KUR BRI 2022? Sebandingkah Bunga dan Cicilannya? Cek Faktanya di Tabel KUR BRI

14 November 2022, 06:07 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Guncangan Gempa Bumi Tektonik Terus Terjadi di Wilayah Jawa Barat, Adakah yang Merasakannya

Guncangan Gempa Bumi Tektonik Terus Terjadi di Wilayah Jawa Barat, Adakah yang Merasakannya

14 November 2022, 06:07 WIB

Kabar Banten

31 Nama Bayi Laki-Laki Islami Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Cerdas, Bijaksana hingga Dermawan

31 Nama Bayi Laki-Laki Islami Jawa Sansekerta Modern Terbaru, Bermakna Cerdas, Bijaksana hingga Dermawan

14 November 2022, 06:06 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Wimbledon vs Weymouth, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 15 November 2022

Prediksi Wimbledon vs Weymouth, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 15 November 2022

14 November 2022, 06:06 WIB

Berita DIY

Jangan Kaget BLT UMKM 2022 Masuk Rekening Usai Cek Penerima BPUM Kesini, Cair Tanpa Terdaftar banpresbpum.id

Jangan Kaget BLT UMKM 2022 Masuk Rekening Usai Cek Penerima BPUM Kesini, Cair Tanpa Terdaftar banpresbpum.id

14 November 2022, 06:06 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Red Velvet Rilis Jadwal Album Comeback Berjudul The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday, Catat Jadwal Terbit!

Red Velvet Rilis Jadwal Album Comeback Berjudul The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday, Catat Jadwal Terbit!

14 November 2022, 06:05 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jadwal Sepak Bola Terbaru Hari Ini Senin 14 November 2022: Ada Pertandingan Juventus vs Lazio dalam Serie A

Jadwal Sepak Bola Terbaru Hari Ini Senin 14 November 2022: Ada Pertandingan Juventus vs Lazio dalam Serie A

14 November 2022, 06:05 WIB