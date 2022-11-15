Lirik Lagu High - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

High - 5 Seconds of Summer



Check, two



I hope you think of me high

I hope you think of me highly

When you're with someone else

I know your friends all lie

I know your friends don't like me

They want you for themselves



Today, I've called to tell you that I'm changing

But I don't think you have enough respect to see me try

I've been waking up in different spaces

And I think that my heart is built to last more than a night



I need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, down

I need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, down



I hope you think of me high

I hope you think of me highly

When you're with someone else

I know your friends all lie

I know your friends don't like me

They want you for themselves



I know I'll never meet your expectations (Ah, ah)

But the picture that you paint of me looks better in your mind

Now every step I take with hesitation (Ah, ah)

And I'll always miss the memories of the mornings we were high



I need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, down

I need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, down



I hope you think of me high

I hope you think of me highly

When you're with someone else

I know your friends all lie

I know your friends don't like me

They want you for themselves



Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da, ooh

When you're with someone else

Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da, ooh

They want you for themselves



I hope you think of me high

I hope you think of me highly

When you're with someone else



Credit



Produser: watt dan Louis Bell

Penulis: Louis Bell, ​watt, Ali Tamposi, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford, dan Luke Hemmings

Album: CALM

Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

High merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Maret 2020 sebagai single ke-12 dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.



Five Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013.

Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia.

Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***