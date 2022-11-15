Lirik Lagu Not In The Same Way - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not In The Same Way - 5 Seconds of Summer
Drink all night, never sleep
You say, "Go," I won't leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Not today
Mascara's runnin' down your face again
I can feel it comin' down on me
Hurricane insert name
We're good at this game, game
We fuck, and we fight, then you call me a psycho
I walk out the door, but you won't let me let go
Turn right around, throwin' rocks at your window
But I can't forget you, and I'll always let you
Drink all night, never sleep
You say, "Go," I won't leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Drink all night, never sleep
You say, "Go," I won't leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Not today
I'm wakin' up to my mistakes again
I know you love to point them out
Baby, I'm sick of sadness and you're sick of Xanax
We're good at this game, game
We fuck, and we fight, then you call me a psycho
I walk out the door, but you won't let me let go
Turn right around, throwin' rocks at your window
But I can't forget you, and I'll always let you
Drink all night, never sleep
You say, "Go," I won't leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Drink all night, never sleep
You say, "Go," I won't leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Way
But not in the same way
Way
But not in the same way
I don't ever wanna lie to you
But I can't say no to you
I know you think I'm bulletproof
But you know how to hurt me too
In the dark, we're black and white
In the morning, colourblind
Leave your mark with every bite
Then everything's alright
When you tell me you love me
Then you wanna leave me
Pouring your pills down the sink
Sayin' "It's not what you think"
Don't know if I love you
Don't know if I hate you
But I can't forget you, and I'll always let you
Drink all night, never sleep
You say, "Go," I won't leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Drink all night, never sleep
You say, "Go," I won't leave
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Rip my heart out and leave
On the floor, watch me bleed
I love you, you love me
But not in the same way
Way
But not in the same way
Way
But not in the same way
Credit
Produser: benny blanco dan watt
Penulis: benny blanco, watt, Ashton Irwin, Ali Tamposi, Luke Hemmings, dan Ammo
Album: CALM
Genre: Alternative Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
Not In The Same Way merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Maret 2020 sebagai single kedelapan dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.
Secara lirik, lagu ini menceritakan tentang hubungan sepasang kekasih yang tidak sehat karena keduanya tidak berada pada halaman yang sama.
“Ini (Not In The Same Way) adalah kisah cinta yang kacau pada tahap awal suatu hubungan,” ujar Luke Hemmings melalui Apple Music.
Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.
Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013.
Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.
Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia.
Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.
Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.
Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
