Lirik Lagu Not In The Same Way - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not In The Same Way - 5 Seconds of Summer



Drink all night, never sleep

You say, "Go," I won't leave

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way

Rip my heart out and leave

On the floor, watch me bleed

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way



Not today

Mascara's runnin' down your face again

I can feel it comin' down on me

Hurricane insert name

We're good at this game, game



We fuck, and we fight, then you call me a psycho

I walk out the door, but you won't let me let go

Turn right around, throwin' rocks at your window

But I can't forget you, and I'll always let you



Drink all night, never sleep

You say, "Go," I won't leave

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way

Rip my heart out and leave

On the floor, watch me bleed

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way

Drink all night, never sleep

You say, "Go," I won't leave

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way

Rip my heart out and leave

On the floor, watch me bleed

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way



Not today

I'm wakin' up to my mistakes again

I know you love to point them out

Baby, I'm sick of sadness and you're sick of Xanax

We're good at this game, game



We fuck, and we fight, then you call me a psycho

I walk out the door, but you won't let me let go

Turn right around, throwin' rocks at your window

But I can't forget you, and I'll always let you



Drink all night, never sleep

You say, "Go," I won't leave

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way

Rip my heart out and leave

On the floor, watch me bleed

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way

Drink all night, never sleep

You say, "Go," I won't leave

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way

Rip my heart out and leave

On the floor, watch me bleed

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way



Way

But not in the same way

Way

But not in the same way



I don't ever wanna lie to you

But I can't say no to you

I know you think I'm bulletproof

But you know how to hurt me too

In the dark, we're black and white

In the morning, colourblind

Leave your mark with every bite

Then everything's alright

When you tell me you love me

Then you wanna leave me

Pouring your pills down the sink

Sayin' "It's not what you think"

Don't know if I love you

Don't know if I hate you

But I can't forget you, and I'll always let you



Drink all night, never sleep

You say, "Go," I won't leave

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way

Rip my heart out and leave

On the floor, watch me bleed

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way

Drink all night, never sleep

You say, "Go," I won't leave

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way

Rip my heart out and leave

On the floor, watch me bleed

I love you, you love me

But not in the same way



Way

But not in the same way

Way

But not in the same way



Credit



Produser: benny blanco dan ​watt

Penulis: ​benny blanco, ​watt, Ashton Irwin, Ali Tamposi, Luke Hemmings, dan Ammo

Album: CALM

Genre: Alternative Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

Not In The Same Way merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 27 Maret 2020 sebagai single kedelapan dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.



Secara lirik, lagu ini menceritakan tentang hubungan sepasang kekasih yang tidak sehat karena keduanya tidak berada pada halaman yang sama.



“Ini (Not In The Same Way) adalah kisah cinta yang kacau pada tahap awal suatu hubungan,” ujar Luke Hemmings melalui Apple Music.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013.

Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia.

Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***