Lirik Lagu Kill My Time - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kill My Time - 5 Seconds of Summer



Wildflower, fingertips on me

I can feel them still

Stained hearts trying to find a home

Looking for something real



I said, "Meet me downtown at the dive bar"

You're the only one who makes me feel alive

I can't keep drownin' in the shadows

Here I am, lay it all on the line

Meet me downtown at the dive bar

You're the only one who makes me feel alive

I can't keep drownin' in the shadows

You're the only one that matters



I don't wanna kill my time with somebody else

Dancin' in the dark 'til the Sun comes

Tangled in the sheets 'til the day is done

I don't wanna kill my time with somebody else

In a city full of lonely people like this

Want you all to myself



He's only got half your heart

'Cause I've got the other part

Why don't you just say goodbye now?

It's only a matter of time now

Take you on a desert drive

We can leave it all tonight

Why don't you just say goodbye now?

It's only a matter of time now



Credit



Produser: Julian Bunetta dan John Ryan

Penulis: Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Julian Bunetta, dan John Ryan

Album: CALM

Genre: Alternative Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

Kill My Time merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 28 Agustus 2020 sebagai single ke-13 dalam album keempatnya yang bertajuk CALM.



Dalam lagu tersebut, penulis sekaligus anggota band Luke Hemmings bernyanyi tentang keinginannya untuk menghabiskan waktu dengan kekasihnya.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

