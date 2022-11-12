Lirik Lagu Think About You - JUN. K dan Fakta di Baliknya

Think About You – JUN. K

Geuttaen mollasseo geuttae nan

Honjain ge iksukhaessneunji molla molla

Animyeon na neomu eoryeosseossna bwa

Geunde marya eotteohge

Na ije waseo neukkyeojineun

Naui muchaegimham soge neol apeuge haessgo

Geureon nal neon jikiryeo haesseo

Baby I miss you I miss you girl

Dorabomyeon babo gatjiman

Nan dasi geu jarie

I think about you

Do you think about me

Nae meorissoge neoreul geuril ttaemada

I still think about you

Think think think

Still think about me

Geuttae geu sigan soge meomchul ttae mada

I’m thinkin about you

Still thinkin about you

I’m thinkin about you

Nan gwaenchanhajil georago

Neoneun jeongmal gwaenchanheul su issnyago

Igijeogieossdeon na

Na ttaeme cham manhi himdeureossji

Jeongmallo mianhadago

Ije wa yongseoneun imi neujeossji

Ara ara ara babogati dasi tto

I think about you

Do you think about me

Nae meorissogeseo neo

Nega tto geuryeojil ttaemada

I still think about you

Think think think

Do you still think about me

Geuttae geu sigan geu jariro

Jigeum neoegero gagoisseo