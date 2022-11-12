Lirik Lagu Think About You - JUN. K dan Fakta di Baliknya

Think About You – JUN. K
Geuttaen mollasseo geuttae nan
Honjain ge iksukhaessneunji molla molla
Animyeon na neomu eoryeosseossna bwa
Geunde marya eotteohge
Na ije waseo neukkyeojineun
Naui muchaegimham soge neol apeuge haessgo
Geureon nal neon jikiryeo haesseo
Baby I miss you I miss you girl
Dorabomyeon babo gatjiman
Nan dasi geu jarie
I think about you
Do you think about me
Nae meorissoge neoreul geuril ttaemada
I still think about you
Think think think
Still think about me
Geuttae geu sigan soge meomchul ttae mada
I’m thinkin about you
Still thinkin about you
I’m thinkin about you
Nan gwaenchanhajil georago
Neoneun jeongmal gwaenchanheul su issnyago
Igijeogieossdeon na
Na ttaeme cham manhi himdeureossji
Jeongmallo mianhadago
Ije wa yongseoneun imi neujeossji
Ara ara ara babogati dasi tto
I think about you
Do you think about me
Nae meorissogeseo neo
Nega tto geuryeojil ttaemada
I still think about you
Think think think
Do you still think about me
Geuttae geu sigan geu jariro
Jigeum neoegero gagoisseo
Artikel Pilihan