Lirik Lagu Solar Power – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

Solar Power – Lorde

I hate the winter, can't stand the cold

I tend to cancel all the plans (so sorry, I can't make it)

But when the heat comes, something takes a hold

Can I kick it? Yeah, I can

My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches

No shirt, no shoes, only my features

My boy behind me, he's taking pictures

Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches

Come one, come all, I'll tell you my secrets

I'm kinda like a prettier Jesus

Forget all of the tears that you've cried

It's over (over, over, over)

It's a new state of mind

Are you coming, my baby?

Acid green, aquamarine

The girls are dancing in the sand

And I throw my cellular device in the water

Can you reach me? No, you can't (aha)

My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches

No shirt, no shoes, only my features

My boy behind me, he's taking pictures (he's taking pictures)

Lead the boys and girls onto the beaches

Come one, come all, I'll tell you my secrets

I'm kinda like a prettier Jesus

Turn it on in a new kind of bright

It's solar (solar, solar, solar)

Come on and let the bliss begin

Blink three times when you feel it kicking in

That solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power

Solar-olar-olar power (oh)

Solar-olar-olar power

