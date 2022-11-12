Lirik Lagu Pray For Me – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pray For Me – VICTON

Chagapge eoreobeorin simjang

Nareul jinnureuneun Heart Beat

Gwitgae pagodeuneun Slience

Nareul baraboneun Eyes

Michil geot gata nae sumtongeul joyeo

Ain't this my life

(No where you could go)

Prayin' sorichyeo

Eoduun teoneol sok I'll run away

None will break my heart

This is the place for the bad guys

I'll never be trapped in here

Just, let's me get out

Tteugeopge taoreuneun meorisok

Nareul jinnureuneun Memory

Gwitgae pagodeuneun Whisper

Soksagineun Devil's sign

Michil geot gata nae gaseumeul joyeo

Ain't this my life

(No where you could go)

Prayin' sorichyeo

Eoduun teoneol sok I'll Run away

None will break my heart

This is the place for the bad guys

I'll never be trapped in here

Just, let's me get out

Prayin' my soul is changing now

Too late ttaeneujeun Regret

Change sorichyeo

Modeun ge kkumirago

None will break my heart

This is the place for the bad guys

I'll never be trapped in here

Just, let's me get out