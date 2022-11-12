Lirik Lagu Pray For Me – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pray For Me – VICTON
Chagapge eoreobeorin simjang
Nareul jinnureuneun Heart Beat
Gwitgae pagodeuneun Slience
Nareul baraboneun Eyes
Michil geot gata nae sumtongeul joyeo
Ain't this my life
(No where you could go)
Prayin' sorichyeo
Eoduun teoneol sok I'll run away
None will break my heart
This is the place for the bad guys
I'll never be trapped in here
Just, let's me get out
Tteugeopge taoreuneun meorisok
Nareul jinnureuneun Memory
Gwitgae pagodeuneun Whisper
Soksagineun Devil's sign
Michil geot gata nae gaseumeul joyeo
Ain't this my life
(No where you could go)
Prayin' sorichyeo
Eoduun teoneol sok I'll Run away
None will break my heart
This is the place for the bad guys
I'll never be trapped in here
Just, let's me get out
Prayin' my soul is changing now
Too late ttaeneujeun Regret
Change sorichyeo
Modeun ge kkumirago
None will break my heart
This is the place for the bad guys
I'll never be trapped in here
Just, let's me get out
