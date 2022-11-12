Lirik Lagu Wave - Meghan Trainor feat. Mike Sabath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wave - Meghan Trainor feat. Mike Sabath
I want what I can't have, still holding on to hope
Drowning in my tears, this love's a sinking boat
Oh, oh, this love's a sinking boat
Oh, oh (No)
Once my hands have reached the shore
You pull me back in
And I shouldn't beg for more
But I don't want it to end
Just take me like a wave (Wave, wave, wave)
Oh, take me like a wave, oh (Wave, wave, wave)
Take me like a wave, pull me back and forth
Crash into my arms, tell me I am yours
Take me like a wave, oh, ah (Wave, wave, wave)
Headed to surface, I'll keep you afloat
I'll keep you safe, babe (yep, yep)
Right in the middle of heaven and hell
This world was made for us (yeah)
Don't blame you at all (Yeah)
It was all my fault (Yeah)
I swear that I won't do the shit that I did before
Stay or walk away (Yeah)
I need you back with me (Hey)
I think it's all the same for you, yeah
I just wanna kiss ya' neck
'Cause I miss the way you're dancing on me, yeah
Let me pull you back in
Once my hands have reached the shore
You pull me back in
And I shouldn't beg for more
But I don't want it to end
Just take me like a wave (wave, wave, wave)
Oh, take me like a wave, oh (wave, wave, wave)
Take me like a wave, pull me back and forth
Crash into my arms, tell me I am yours
Take me like wave, oh, ah (Wave, wave, wave)
Oh, oh
Oh, oh
