Lirik Lagu California – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

California – Lorde

Once upon a time in Hollywood when Carole called my name

I stood up, the room exploded

And I knew that's it, I'll never be the same

That's when the door swung open

And a voice said, "We're glad you came"

Now I've spent thousands on you darling

All the hotels and the jets

And I'd pay it all again

To have your golden body back in my bed

But I don't miss the poison arrows

Aimed directly at my head

Goodbye to all the bottles, all the models

Bye to the clouds in the skies that all hold no rain-

(Don't want that California love)

(Don't want that California love)

(Don't want that California love)

Once upon a time the Canyon Store was where my world began

All that mystery and beauty

Gleaned from desert flowers and gifted children

But it got hard to grow up with your cool hand around my neck

Now in my hotel, we're sunbathing

My girlfriends, and my baby

But every time I smell tequila

The garden grows up in my mind again

Goodbye to all the bottles, all the models

Bye to the kids in the lines for the new Supreme-

(Don't want that California love)

(Don't want that California love)

(Don't want that California love)

(Don't want that California love)

(Don't want that California love)

(Don't want that California love)

It's just a dream

It's just a dream

It's all just a dream

I wanna wake up, I wanna wake up

Credit