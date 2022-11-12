Lirik Lagu Fallen Fruit – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fallen Fruit – Lorde

To the ones who came before us

All the golden ones who were lifted on a wing

We had no idea the dreams we had were far too big

Far too big

And we will walk together

Psychedelic garlands in our hair

Through the halls of splendor where the apple trees all grew

You'll leave us dancing on the fallen fruit

The fallen fruit

The fallen fruit

The fallen fruit

From the Nissan, to the Phantom, to the plane

We'll disappear in the cover of the rain

Took the great minds and the vapers

And a pocketful of seed

It's time for us to leave

And we will walk together

Psychedelic garlands in our hair

But how can I love what I know I am gonna lose?

Don't make me choose

Credit

Artis: Lorde

Album: Solar Power

Tahun Rilis: 2021

Produser: Lorde & Jack Antonoff

Fakta di Balik Fallen Fruit – Lorde

Lorde merupakan penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Selandia Baru. Perempuan kelahiran tahun 1996 ini merilis album mini pertamanya yang berjudul The Love Club pada tahun 2012. Lorde adalah artis termuda sejak tahun 1987 yang berhasil memuncaki tangga lagu lagu Amerika Serikat melalui single perdananya yang bertajuk Royals.