Lirik Lagu Fallen Fruit – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fallen Fruit – Lorde
To the ones who came before us
All the golden ones who were lifted on a wing
We had no idea the dreams we had were far too big
Far too big
And we will walk together
Psychedelic garlands in our hair
Through the halls of splendor where the apple trees all grew
You'll leave us dancing on the fallen fruit
The fallen fruit
The fallen fruit
The fallen fruit
From the Nissan, to the Phantom, to the plane
We'll disappear in the cover of the rain
Took the great minds and the vapers
And a pocketful of seed
It's time for us to leave
And we will walk together
Psychedelic garlands in our hair
But how can I love what I know I am gonna lose?
Don't make me choose
Credit
Artis: Lorde
Album: Solar Power
Tahun Rilis: 2021
Produser: Lorde & Jack Antonoff
Fakta di Balik Fallen Fruit – Lorde
Lorde merupakan penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Selandia Baru. Perempuan kelahiran tahun 1996 ini merilis album mini pertamanya yang berjudul The Love Club pada tahun 2012. Lorde adalah artis termuda sejak tahun 1987 yang berhasil memuncaki tangga lagu lagu Amerika Serikat melalui single perdananya yang bertajuk Royals.
Artikel Pilihan