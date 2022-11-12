Lirik Lagu The Wind Cries Mary - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Wind Cries Mary - Jimi Hendrix

After all the jacks are in their boxes

And the clowns have all gone to bed

You can hear happiness staggering on down the street

Footprints dressed in red

And the wind whispers, "Mary"

A broom is drearily sweeping

Up the broken pieces of yesterday's life

Somewhere, a queen is weeping

Somewhere, a king has no wife

And the wind, it cries, "Mary"

The traffic lights, they turn blue tomorrow

And shine their emptiness down on my bed

The tiny island sags downstream

'Cause the life that lived is dead

And the wind screams, "Mary"

Will the wind ever remember

The names it has blown in the past?

And with this crutch, its old age and its wisdom

It whispers, "No, this will be the last"

And the wind cries, "Mary"

Artis: Jimi Hendrix

Album: Are You Experienced

Dirilis: 1967

The Wind Cries Mary adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan Jimi Hendrix. Penyanyi kelahiran 27 November 1942 ini dikenal sebagai penyanyi sekaligus gitaris yang handal.

Karya-karyanya dikenal memadukan tradisi Amerika dari blues, jazz, rock, dan soul dengan teknik British avant-garde rock.

Jimi menjadi salah satu musisi paling sukses dan berpengaruh pada zamannya, meskipun kariernya hanya berlangsung selama 4 tahun saja.