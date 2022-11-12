Lirik Lagu Next Level – aespa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Next Level – aespa

I'm on the Next Level Yeah

Jeolttaejeok rureul jikyeo

Nae soneul nochi mara

Gyeolsogeun naye mugi

Gwangyaro georeoga

Ara ne Home ground

Wihyeobe masseoseo

Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora

Sangsangdo motan Black out

Yuhogeun gipgo jinhae

(Too hot too hot)

Matjabeun soneul notcheo

Nan jeolttae pogi motae

I'm on the Next Level

Jeo neomeoye muneul yeoreo

Next Level

Neol gyeolgugen naega busheo

Next Level

KOSMO-e daeul ttaekkaji

Next Level

Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora

La la la la la la

La la la la la la

La la la la la la

La la la la la

I see the NU EVO

Jeokdaejeogin gonangwa seulpeumeun

Neol deo Popping jinhwashikyeo

That's my naevis It's my naevis

You lead, we follow

Gamjeongdeuleul baeun daeum

Watch me while I make it out

Watch me while I work it out

Watch me while I make it out

Watch me while I work it out

Work it work it work it out

Gamdanghal su eomneun jeolmangdo

Nae mideumeul kkaeji motae

Deo apeun shiryeoneul majado

Nan jabeun soneul nochi aneulkke Oh

Jeolttaero dwireul doraboji mara

Gwangyaye geot tamnaeji mara

Yaksogi kkaejimyeon

Modu geotjabeul su eopge dwae

Eonjebuteonga buranhaejeo ganeun shinho

Neol pagwehago mal kkeoya (We want it)

Come on! Show me the way to KOSMO Yeah