Lirik Lagu Next Level – aespa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Next Level – aespa
I'm on the Next Level Yeah
Jeolttaejeok rureul jikyeo
Nae soneul nochi mara
Gyeolsogeun naye mugi
Gwangyaro georeoga
Ara ne Home ground
Wihyeobe masseoseo
Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora
Sangsangdo motan Black out
Yuhogeun gipgo jinhae
(Too hot too hot)
Matjabeun soneul notcheo
Nan jeolttae pogi motae
I'm on the Next Level
Jeo neomeoye muneul yeoreo
Next Level
Neol gyeolgugen naega busheo
Next Level
KOSMO-e daeul ttaekkaji
Next Level
Jekkyeora jekkyeora jekkyeora
La la la la la la
La la la la la la
La la la la la la
La la la la la
I see the NU EVO
Jeokdaejeogin gonangwa seulpeumeun
Neol deo Popping jinhwashikyeo
That's my naevis It's my naevis
You lead, we follow
Gamjeongdeuleul baeun daeum
Watch me while I make it out
Watch me while I work it out
Watch me while I make it out
Watch me while I work it out
Work it work it work it out
Gamdanghal su eomneun jeolmangdo
Nae mideumeul kkaeji motae
Deo apeun shiryeoneul majado
Nan jabeun soneul nochi aneulkke Oh
Jeolttaero dwireul doraboji mara
Gwangyaye geot tamnaeji mara
Yaksogi kkaejimyeon
Modu geotjabeul su eopge dwae
Eonjebuteonga buranhaejeo ganeun shinho
Neol pagwehago mal kkeoya (We want it)
Come on! Show me the way to KOSMO Yeah
