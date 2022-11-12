Lirik Lagu All Along the Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

All Along the Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix

There must be some kind of way outta here

Said the joker to the thief

There's too much confusion

I can't get no relief

Business men, they drink my wine

Plowmen dig my earth

None will level on the line

Nobody offered his word

Hey, hey

No reason to get excited

The thief, he kindly spoke

There are many here among us

Who feel that life is but a joke

But, uh, but you and I, we've been through that

And this is not our fate

So let us stop talkin' falsely now

The hour's getting late, hey

Hey

All along the watchtower

Princes kept the view

While all the women came and went

Barefoot servants, too

Well, uh, outside in the cold distance

A wildcat did growl

Two riders were approaching

And the wind began to howl, hey

All along the watchtower

All along the watchtower

Artis: Jimi Hendrix

Album: Electric Ladyland

Dirilis: 1968

Genre: Musik rock psikedelik, Hard rock, R&B/Soul, Classic Rock, Blues

All Along the Watchtower adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan Jimi Hendrix. Penyanyi kelahiran 27 November 1942 ini dikenal sebagai penyanyi sekaligus gitaris yang handal.