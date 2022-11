Lirik Lagu You – The Pretty Reckless

You don't want me, no

You don't need me

Like I want you, oh

Like I need you

And I want you in my life

And I need you in my life

You can't see me, no

Like I see you

I can't have you, no

Like you have me

And I want you in my life

And I need you in my life

Love

Love

Love

You can't feel me, no

Like I feel you

I can't steal you, no

Like you stole me

And I want you in my life

And I need you in my life

La la la la

La la la la

La la la la

La la la la