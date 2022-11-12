Lirik Lagu Heaven Knows – The Pretty Reckless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heaven Knows – The Pretty Reckless

Jimmy's in the back with a pocket of high

If you listen close, you can hear him cry

Oh Lord, heaven knows, we belong way down below

(Sing it) Oh Lord, heaven knows, we belong way down below

Way down below, way down below

Judy's in the front seat picking up trash

Living on the dole, gotta make that cash

Won't be pretty, won't be sweet

She's just sitting here on her feet

Singing oh Lord, heaven knows, we belong way down below

(Go) Oh Lord, heaven knows, we belong way down below

(Sing) Oh Lord, tell us so, we belong way down below

Oh Lord, tell us so, we belong way down below

Way down below, way down below

Way down below, way down below

I've had better days, man

I've seen better days

I've had better ways, man

I know better ways

One, two, three and four

The devil's knocking at your door

Caught in the eye of a dead man's lie

Start your life with your head held high

Now you're on your knees with your head hung low

Big Man tells you where to go

Tell them it's good, tell them okay

Don't do a goddamn thing they say

Oh Lord, heaven knows, we belong way down below

Oh Lord, tell us so, we belong way down below

Way down below, way down below

Way down below, way down below

I've seen better ways, man

I know better ways

I've seen better days, man

I've had better days

Gina's in the back with a pocket of high

If you listen close, you can hear the crying