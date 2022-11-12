Lirik Lagu Heaven Knows – The Pretty Reckless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heaven Knows – The Pretty Reckless
Jimmy's in the back with a pocket of high
If you listen close, you can hear him cry
Oh Lord, heaven knows, we belong way down below
(Sing it) Oh Lord, heaven knows, we belong way down below
Way down below, way down below
Judy's in the front seat picking up trash
Living on the dole, gotta make that cash
Won't be pretty, won't be sweet
She's just sitting here on her feet
Singing oh Lord, heaven knows, we belong way down below
(Go) Oh Lord, heaven knows, we belong way down below
(Sing) Oh Lord, tell us so, we belong way down below
Oh Lord, tell us so, we belong way down below
Way down below, way down below
Way down below, way down below
I've had better days, man
I've seen better days
I've had better ways, man
I know better ways
One, two, three and four
The devil's knocking at your door
Caught in the eye of a dead man's lie
Start your life with your head held high
Now you're on your knees with your head hung low
Big Man tells you where to go
Tell them it's good, tell them okay
Don't do a goddamn thing they say
Oh Lord, heaven knows, we belong way down below
Oh Lord, tell us so, we belong way down below
Way down below, way down below
Way down below, way down below
I've seen better ways, man
I know better ways
I've seen better days, man
I've had better days
Gina's in the back with a pocket of high
If you listen close, you can hear the crying
