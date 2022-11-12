Lirik Lagu All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye – John Mayer
Just when I had you off my head
Your voice comes thrashing wildly through my quiet bed
You say you wanna try again
But I've tried everything but giving in
Why you wanna break my heart again
Why am I gonna let you try
When all we ever do is say goodbye
Oh, all we ever do is say goodbye
All we ever do is say goodbye
Oh, all we ever do is say goodbye
I bought a ticket on a plane
And by the time it landed you were gone again
I love you more than songs can say
But I can't keep running after yesterday
So, why you wanna break my heart again
Why am I gonna let you try
When all we ever do is say goodbye
Oh, all we ever do is say goodbye
All we ever do is say goodbye
Oh, all we ever do is say goodbye
We say goodbye
We say goodbye
We say goodbye
Artikel Pilihan