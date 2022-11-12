Lirik Lagu All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye – John Mayer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye – John Mayer

Just when I had you off my head

Your voice comes thrashing wildly through my quiet bed

You say you wanna try again

But I've tried everything but giving in

Why you wanna break my heart again

Why am I gonna let you try

When all we ever do is say goodbye

Oh, all we ever do is say goodbye

All we ever do is say goodbye

Oh, all we ever do is say goodbye

I bought a ticket on a plane

And by the time it landed you were gone again

I love you more than songs can say

But I can't keep running after yesterday

So, why you wanna break my heart again

Why am I gonna let you try

When all we ever do is say goodbye

Oh, all we ever do is say goodbye

All we ever do is say goodbye

Oh, all we ever do is say goodbye

We say goodbye

We say goodbye

We say goodbye