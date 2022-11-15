Lirik Lagu Easy For You To Say - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 00:05 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer. /Instagram/@5sos

Easy For You To Say - 5 Seconds of Summer

I see it in moments, it's comin' in waves
A sunrise in Sydney that's burnin' for days
But I'm headstrong and stubborn and stuck in my ways
With every tomorrow, keep turnin' the page
A youth that was stolen and filled with mistakes
I turned all around, looked for someone to blame
But I'm overdramatic and drenched in my pain
I know that you saw it all over my face

Last night, I lied
I looked you in the eyes
I'm scared to find
A piece of peace of mind
I swear to you
Each and every time
I'll try and change my ways

Easy for you to say
Harder for me to take
This nostalgia in my bones
Why can't I forget it?
Easy for you to say
Harder for me to take
This nostalgia in my bones
Why can't I forget it?
Easy for you to say

I feel it in moments, a semblance of free
Between all the gaspin', I finally breathe
So I hold on so tightly in times that I see
Someone with striking resemblance to me
A darkness that holds me and loves when I bleed
It locks all the doors and then hides all the keys
Wish someone had told me what I couldn't see
A glimmer of hope that was starin' at me

Last night, I lied
I looked you in the eyes
I'm scared to find
A piece of peace of mind
I swear to you
Each and every time
I'll try and change my ways

Easy for you to say
Harder for me to take
This nostalgia in my bones
Why can't I forget it?
Easy for you to say
Harder for me to take
This nostalgia in my bones
Why can't I forget it?
Easy for you

Last night, I lied
I looked you in the eyes
I'm scared to find
A piece of peace of mind
I swear to you
Each and every time
I'll try and change my ways

Easy for you to say
Harder for me to take
This nostalgia in my bones
Why can't I forget it?
Easy for you to say
Harder for me to take
This nostalgia in my bones
Why can't I forget it?
Easy for you to say

This nostalgia in my bones
Why can't I forget it?
Easy for you to say
This nostalgia in my bones
Easy for you

Credit

Produser: Michael Clifford
Penulis: Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, dan Michael Clifford
Album: 5SOS5
Genre: Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

Easy For You To Say merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 23 September 2022 sebagai single kedua dalam album kelimanya yang bertajuk 5SOS5.

Untuk pertama kalinya, lagu ini dibawakan di pertunjukan perdana band, Take My Hand World Tour mereka, pada 3 April 2022, di Dublin, Irlandia.

Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.

Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.

Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.

Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.

Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

