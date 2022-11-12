Lirik Lagu Red House - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Red House - Jimi Hendrix

There's a red house over yonder

That's where my baby stays

Lord, there's a red house over yonder

Lord, that's where my baby stays

I ain't been home to see my baby

In ninety-nine and one half days

Wait a minute, something's wrong

The key won't unlock the door

Wait a minute something's wrong, baby

Lord have mercy, this key won't unlock this door (something's goin' on here)

I have a bad, bad feeling

That my baby don't live here no more

(That's alright I still got my guitar, look out now)

Well, I might as well go on over yonder

Way back up on the hill (I got something to do)

Lord, I might as well go back over yonder

Way back yonder 'cross the hill

'Cause if my baby don't love me no more

I know her sister will

Artis: Jimi Hendrix

Album: Are You Experienced

Genre: Classic Rock