Lirik Lagu Red House - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Red House - Jimi Hendrix
There's a red house over yonder
That's where my baby stays
Lord, there's a red house over yonder
Lord, that's where my baby stays
I ain't been home to see my baby
In ninety-nine and one half days
Wait a minute, something's wrong
The key won't unlock the door
Wait a minute something's wrong, baby
Lord have mercy, this key won't unlock this door (something's goin' on here)
I have a bad, bad feeling
That my baby don't live here no more
(That's alright I still got my guitar, look out now)
Well, I might as well go on over yonder
Way back up on the hill (I got something to do)
Lord, I might as well go back over yonder
Way back yonder 'cross the hill
'Cause if my baby don't love me no more
I know her sister will
Artis: Jimi Hendrix
Album: Are You Experienced
Genre: Classic Rock
