Lirik Lagu Emily - Jeremy Zucker feat Chelsea Cutler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Emily – Jeremy Zucker feat Chelsea Cutler
And the worst of it all
I still believe in you
And these nightmares we've kept
In the heat of it all
I made an enemy
Put our demons to rest
So I'll swallow my pride, and
Fall in line, and
You could just say that, "Everything's fine"
But we both know that's not enough
So I'll promise you I'll be the best thing for us
Then I'll fight with your friends and I'll trash your apartment
I'll lie to you, screaming I'd die for you
Knowing how hard it'll be to get back where we started
In Paris you asked me if I was afraid that we'd fall out of love
Would that be okay?
Emily
And in spite of it all
You're still my everything
When we're nothing at all
Come to think of it all
You are the centerpiece
Around which I revolve
So I'll bury the hurt and wait my turn
And we can pretend that people unlearn
When we both know, it's not enough
So I'll promise you I'll be the best thing for us
Then I'll fight with your friends and I'll trash your apartment
I'll lie to you, screaming I'd die for you
Knowing how hard it'll be to get back where we started
In Paris you asked me if I was afraid that we'd fall out of love
Would that be okay?
Emily
Emily
Credit
Artikel Pilihan