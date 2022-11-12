Lirik Lagu Emily - Jeremy Zucker feat Chelsea Cutler dan Fakta di Baliknya

Emily – Jeremy Zucker feat Chelsea Cutler

And the worst of it all

I still believe in you

And these nightmares we've kept

In the heat of it all

I made an enemy

Put our demons to rest

So I'll swallow my pride, and

Fall in line, and

You could just say that, "Everything's fine"

But we both know that's not enough

So I'll promise you I'll be the best thing for us

Then I'll fight with your friends and I'll trash your apartment

I'll lie to you, screaming I'd die for you

Knowing how hard it'll be to get back where we started

In Paris you asked me if I was afraid that we'd fall out of love

Would that be okay?

Emily

And in spite of it all

You're still my everything

When we're nothing at all

Come to think of it all

You are the centerpiece

Around which I revolve

So I'll bury the hurt and wait my turn

And we can pretend that people unlearn

When we both know, it's not enough

So I'll promise you I'll be the best thing for us

Then I'll fight with your friends and I'll trash your apartment

I'll lie to you, screaming I'd die for you

Knowing how hard it'll be to get back where we started

In Paris you asked me if I was afraid that we'd fall out of love

Would that be okay?

Emily

Emily

