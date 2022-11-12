Lirik Lagu Just Tonight – The Pretty Reckless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just Tonight – The Pretty Reckless

Here we are

And I can't think from all the pills, hey

Start the car and take me home

Here we are

And your too drunk to hear a word I say

Start the car and take me home

Just tonight I will stay and well throw it all away

When the light hits your eyes

Its telling me I'm right

And if I, I am through

Then its all because of you

Just tonight

Here I am

And I can't seem to see straight

But I'm too numb to feel right now

And here I am

Watching the clock that's ticking away my time

I'm too numb to feel right now

Just tonight I will stay and well throw it all away

When the light hits your eyes

Its telling me I'm right

And if I, I am through

Then its all because of you

Just tonight

Do you understand who I am do you wanna know

Can you really see through me

Now I have got to go

Just tonight

I won't leave

And ill lie and you'll believe

Just tonight

I will see that its all because of me