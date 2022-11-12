Lirik Lagu Just Tonight – The Pretty Reckless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Just Tonight – The Pretty Reckless
Here we are
And I can't think from all the pills, hey
Start the car and take me home
Here we are
And your too drunk to hear a word I say
Start the car and take me home
Just tonight I will stay and well throw it all away
When the light hits your eyes
Its telling me I'm right
And if I, I am through
Then its all because of you
Just tonight
Here I am
And I can't seem to see straight
But I'm too numb to feel right now
And here I am
Watching the clock that's ticking away my time
I'm too numb to feel right now
Just tonight I will stay and well throw it all away
When the light hits your eyes
Its telling me I'm right
And if I, I am through
Then its all because of you
Just tonight
Do you understand who I am do you wanna know
Can you really see through me
Now I have got to go
Just tonight
I won't leave
And ill lie and you'll believe
Just tonight
I will see that its all because of me
