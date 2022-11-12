Lirik Lagu Recovery – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Recovery – James Arthur

I don't want to play this game no more

I don't wanna play it

I don't want to stay 'round here no more

I don't wanna stay here

Like rain on a Monday morning

Like pain that just keeps on going on

Look at all the hate they keep on showing

I don't want to see that

Look at all the stones they keep on throwing

I don't want to feel that

Like Sun that will keep on burning

I used to be so discerning, oh

In my recovery

I’m a soldier at war

I have broken down walls

I defined

I designed

My recovery

In the sound of the sea

In the oceans of me

I defined

I designed

My recovery

Keep soaring,

Keep song-writing

My recovery

And I can hear the choirs keep on singing

Tell me what they’re saying

And I can hear the phone

It keeps on ringing

I don’t want to answer

I know that I used to listen

And I know I’ve become dismissive

In my recovery

I’m a soldier at war

I have broken down walls

I defined

I designed

My recovery

In the sound of the sea

In the oceans of me

I defined

I designed

My recovery