Lirik Lagu Recovery – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Recovery – James Arthur
I don't want to play this game no more
I don't wanna play it
I don't want to stay 'round here no more
I don't wanna stay here
Like rain on a Monday morning
Like pain that just keeps on going on
Look at all the hate they keep on showing
I don't want to see that
Look at all the stones they keep on throwing
I don't want to feel that
Like Sun that will keep on burning
I used to be so discerning, oh
In my recovery
I’m a soldier at war
I have broken down walls
I defined
I designed
My recovery
In the sound of the sea
In the oceans of me
I defined
I designed
My recovery
Keep soaring,
Keep song-writing
My recovery
And I can hear the choirs keep on singing
Tell me what they’re saying
And I can hear the phone
It keeps on ringing
I don’t want to answer
I know that I used to listen
And I know I’ve become dismissive
In my recovery
I’m a soldier at war
I have broken down walls
I defined
I designed
My recovery
In the sound of the sea
In the oceans of me
I defined
I designed
My recovery
