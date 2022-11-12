Lirik Lagu Daft Punk – Pentatonix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Daft Punk – Pentatonix
Buy it, use it, break it, fix it,
Trash it, change it, mail, upgrade it,
Charge it, point it, zoom it, press it,
Snap it, work it, quick, erase it,
Write it, cut it, paste it, save it,
Load it, check it, quick, rewrite it,
Plug it, play it, burn it, rip it,
Drag and drop it, zip, unzip it,
Lock it, fill it, call it, find it,
View it, code it, jam, unlock it,
Surf it, scroll it, pause it, click it,
Cross it, crack it, switch, update it,
Name it, rate it, tune it, print it,
Scan it, send it, fax, rename it,
Touch it, bring it, pay it, watch it.
Technologic.
One more time
Ah ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
One more time
Ah ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
We're like the legend of the phoenix
Our ends with beginnings
What keep the planets spinning
The force of love beginning
We've come to far,
To give up who we are
So let's raise the bar
And our cups to the stars
We're up all night till the sun
We're up all night to get some
We're up all night for good fun
We're up all night to get lucky
We're all up till the sun
We're up all night to get some
We're up all night for good fun
We're up all night to get lucky
We're up all night to get lucky
We're up all night, all night to get,
Up all night to get, get, get lucky
Last night, I had this dream about you
In this dream, I'm dancing right beside you
There's nothing wrong with just a little bit of fun
We were dancing all night long
Oh, I don't know what to do
About this dream and you
I hope this dream comes true
