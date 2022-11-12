Lirik Lagu Daft Punk – Pentatonix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Daft Punk – Pentatonix

Buy it, use it, break it, fix it,

Trash it, change it, mail, upgrade it,

Charge it, point it, zoom it, press it,

Snap it, work it, quick, erase it,

Write it, cut it, paste it, save it,

Load it, check it, quick, rewrite it,

Plug it, play it, burn it, rip it,

Drag and drop it, zip, unzip it,

Lock it, fill it, call it, find it,

View it, code it, jam, unlock it,

Surf it, scroll it, pause it, click it,

Cross it, crack it, switch, update it,

Name it, rate it, tune it, print it,

Scan it, send it, fax, rename it,

Touch it, bring it, pay it, watch it.

Technologic.

One more time

Ah ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

One more time

Ah ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

We're like the legend of the phoenix

Our ends with beginnings

What keep the planets spinning

The force of love beginning

We've come to far,

To give up who we are

So let's raise the bar

And our cups to the stars

We're up all night till the sun

We're up all night to get some

We're up all night for good fun

We're up all night to get lucky

We're all up till the sun

We're up all night to get some

We're up all night for good fun

We're up all night to get lucky

We're up all night to get lucky

We're up all night, all night to get,

Up all night to get, get, get lucky

Last night, I had this dream about you

In this dream, I'm dancing right beside you

There's nothing wrong with just a little bit of fun

We were dancing all night long

Oh, I don't know what to do

About this dream and you

I hope this dream comes true