Lirik Lagu Miss Nothing – The Pretty Reckless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miss Nothing – The Pretty Reckless

I'm miss autonomy, miss nowhere

I'm at the bottom of me

Miss androgyny, miss don't care

What I've done to me

I am misused, I don't wanna do

Be not your slave

Misguided, I mind it

I'm missin' the train

And I don't know where I've been

And I don't know what I'm into

And I don't know what I've done to me

And as I watch you disappear into the ground

My one mistake was that I never let you down

So I'll waste my time and I'll burn my mind

On miss nothing, miss everything

I'm miss fortune, miss so soon

I'm like a bottle of pain

Miss matter, you had her

Now she's goin' away

I'm misused, misconstrued

I don't need to be saved

Miss slighted, I mind it

I'm stuck in the rain

And I don't know where I am

And I don't know what I'm into

And I don't know what I've done to me

And as I watch you disappear into the ground

My one mistake was that I couldn't let you down

So I'll waste my time and I'll burn my mind

On miss nothing, miss everything

Miss everything