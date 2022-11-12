Lirik Lagu Miss Nothing – The Pretty Reckless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miss Nothing – The Pretty Reckless
I'm miss autonomy, miss nowhere
I'm at the bottom of me
Miss androgyny, miss don't care
What I've done to me
I am misused, I don't wanna do
Be not your slave
Misguided, I mind it
I'm missin' the train
And I don't know where I've been
And I don't know what I'm into
And I don't know what I've done to me
And as I watch you disappear into the ground
My one mistake was that I never let you down
So I'll waste my time and I'll burn my mind
On miss nothing, miss everything
I'm miss fortune, miss so soon
I'm like a bottle of pain
Miss matter, you had her
Now she's goin' away
I'm misused, misconstrued
I don't need to be saved
Miss slighted, I mind it
I'm stuck in the rain
And I don't know where I am
And I don't know what I'm into
And I don't know what I've done to me
And as I watch you disappear into the ground
My one mistake was that I couldn't let you down
So I'll waste my time and I'll burn my mind
On miss nothing, miss everything
Miss everything
