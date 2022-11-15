Lirik Lagu Song for Someone – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 15 November 2022, 00:00 WIB
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2.
Band rock asal Irlandia, U2.

Song for Someone – U2

You got a face not spoiled by beauty
I have some scars from where I've been
You've got eyes that can see right through me
You're not afraid of anything they've seen
I was told that I would feel nothing the first time
I don't know how these cuts heal
But in you I found a rhyme

If there is a light
You can't always see
And there is a world
We can't always be
If there is a dark
Now we shouldn't doubt
And there is a light
Don't let it go out

And this is a song
A song for someone
This is a song
A song for someone

You let me into a conversation
A conversation only we could make
You break and enter my imagination
Whatever's in there
It's yours to take
I was told I'd feel nothing the first time
You were slow to heal
But this could be the night

If there is a light
You can't always see
And there is a world
We can't always be
If there is a dark
Within and without
And there is a light
Don't let it go out

And this is a song
A song for someone
This is a song
This is a song for someone

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

And I'm a long way
From your hill of Calvary
And I'm a long way
From where I was, where I need to be
If there is a light
You can't always see
And there is a world
We can't always be
If there is a kiss
I stole from your mouth
And there is a light
Don't let it go out

