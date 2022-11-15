Lirik Lagu Song for Someone – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Song for Someone – U2

You got a face not spoiled by beauty

I have some scars from where I've been

You've got eyes that can see right through me

You're not afraid of anything they've seen

I was told that I would feel nothing the first time

I don't know how these cuts heal

But in you I found a rhyme

If there is a light

You can't always see

And there is a world

We can't always be

If there is a dark

Now we shouldn't doubt

And there is a light

Don't let it go out

And this is a song

A song for someone

This is a song

A song for someone

You let me into a conversation

A conversation only we could make

You break and enter my imagination

Whatever's in there

It's yours to take

I was told I'd feel nothing the first time

You were slow to heal

But this could be the night

If there is a light

You can't always see

And there is a world

We can't always be

If there is a dark

Within and without

And there is a light

Don't let it go out

And this is a song

A song for someone

This is a song

This is a song for someone

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

And I'm a long way

From your hill of Calvary

And I'm a long way

From where I was, where I need to be

If there is a light

You can't always see

And there is a world

We can't always be

If there is a kiss

I stole from your mouth

And there is a light

Don't let it go out