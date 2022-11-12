Lirik Lagu Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix
Foxey, foxey
You know you're a cute little heart breaker, ha
Foxey, yeah
And you know you're a sweet little love maker, ha
Foxey
I want to take you home, haha yeah
I won't do you no harm no, ha
You got to be all mine, all mine
Ooh foxey lady, yeah
Foxey, foxey
Now-a I see you come down on the scene
Oh foxey
You make me want to get up and a scream
Foxey, oh baby listen now
I've made up my mind
Yeah, I'm tired of wasting all my precious time
You got to be all mine, all mine
Foxey lady
Here I come
Foxey
Yeah
I'm gonna take you home
I won't do you no harm no
You got to be all mine, all mine
Foxey lady
Here I come baby, I'm commin' to get ya
Ooh foxey lady yeah yeah
You look so good foxey
Oh yeah foxey
Yeah give us some foxey
Foxey foxey lady
Foxey lady
Album: Are You Experienced
Dirilis: 1967
Artis: Jimi Hendrix
Foxy Lady adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan Jimi Hendrix. Penyanyi kelahiran 27 November 1942 ini dikenal sebagai penyanyi sekaligus gitaris yang handal.
Karya-karyanya dikenal memadukan tradisi Amerika dari blues, jazz, rock, dan soul dengan teknik British avant-garde rock.
