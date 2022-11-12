Lirik Lagu Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix

Foxey, foxey

You know you're a cute little heart breaker, ha

Foxey, yeah

And you know you're a sweet little love maker, ha

Foxey

I want to take you home, haha yeah

I won't do you no harm no, ha

You got to be all mine, all mine

Ooh foxey lady, yeah

Foxey, foxey

Now-a I see you come down on the scene

Oh foxey

You make me want to get up and a scream

Foxey, oh baby listen now

I've made up my mind

Yeah, I'm tired of wasting all my precious time

You got to be all mine, all mine

Foxey lady

Here I come

Foxey

Yeah

I'm gonna take you home

I won't do you no harm no

You got to be all mine, all mine

Foxey lady

Here I come baby, I'm commin' to get ya

Ooh foxey lady yeah yeah

You look so good foxey

Oh yeah foxey

Yeah give us some foxey

Foxey foxey lady

Foxey lady

Album: Are You Experienced

Dirilis: 1967

Artis: Jimi Hendrix

Foxy Lady adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan Jimi Hendrix. Penyanyi kelahiran 27 November 1942 ini dikenal sebagai penyanyi sekaligus gitaris yang handal.

Karya-karyanya dikenal memadukan tradisi Amerika dari blues, jazz, rock, dan soul dengan teknik British avant-garde rock.