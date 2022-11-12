Lirik Lagu Like We Used To – A Rocket to the Moon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Like We Used To – A Rocket to the Moon

I can feel her breath as she's sleeping next to me

Sharing pillows and cold feet

She can feel my heart, fell asleep to its beat

Under blankets and warm sheets

If only I could be in that bed again

If only it were me instead of him

Does he watch your favorite movies?

Does he hold you when you cry?

Does he let you tell him all your favorite parts when you've seen it a million times?

Does he sing to all your music while you dance to Purple Rain?

Does he do all these things like I used to?

14 months and seven days ago

Oh, I know you know how we felt about that night

Just your skin against the window

Oh, we took it slow and we both know

It should have been me inside that car

It should have been me instead of him in the dark

Does he watch your favorite movies?

Does he hold you when you cry?

Does he let you tell him all your favorite

Parts when you've seen it a million times?

Does he sings to all your music while you dance to Purple Rain?

Does he do all these things like I used to?