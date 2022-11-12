Lirik Lagu Like We Used To – A Rocket to the Moon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Like We Used To – A Rocket to the Moon
I can feel her breath as she's sleeping next to me
Sharing pillows and cold feet
She can feel my heart, fell asleep to its beat
Under blankets and warm sheets
If only I could be in that bed again
If only it were me instead of him
Does he watch your favorite movies?
Does he hold you when you cry?
Does he let you tell him all your favorite parts when you've seen it a million times?
Does he sing to all your music while you dance to Purple Rain?
Does he do all these things like I used to?
14 months and seven days ago
Oh, I know you know how we felt about that night
Just your skin against the window
Oh, we took it slow and we both know
It should have been me inside that car
It should have been me instead of him in the dark
Does he watch your favorite movies?
Does he hold you when you cry?
Does he let you tell him all your favorite
Parts when you've seen it a million times?
Does he sings to all your music while you dance to Purple Rain?
Does he do all these things like I used to?
