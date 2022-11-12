Lirik Lagu Hard Times – Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hard Times – Paramore

All that I want

Is to wake up fine

Tell me that I'm alright

That I ain't gonna die

All that I want

Is a hole in the ground

You can tell me when it's alright

For me to come out

gonna make you wonder why you even try

(Hard times) gonna take you down and laugh when you cry

(These lives) and I still don't know how I even survive

(Hard times)

(Hard times)

And I gotta get to rock bottom

Walking around

With my little rain cloud

Hanging over my head

And it ain't coming down

Where do I go?

Gimme some sort of sign

You hit me with lightning

Maybe I'll come alive

gonna make you wonder why you even try

(Hard times) gonna take you down and laugh when you cry

(These lives) and I still don't know how I even survive

(Hard times)

(Hard times)

And I gotta hit rock bottom

Tell my friends I'm coming down

We'll kick it when I hit the ground

Tell my friends I'm coming down

We'll kick it when I hit the ground

When I hit the ground

When I hit the ground

When I hit the ground

When I hit the ground

gonna make you wonder why you even try

(Hard times) gonna take you down and laugh when you cry

(These lives) and I still don't know how I even survive

(Hard times) (hard times)

(Hard times) (hard times)

gonna make you wonder why you even try

(Hard times) gonna take you down and laugh when you cry

(These lives) and I still don't know how I even survive

(Hard times) (hard times)

(Hard times)

And I gotta get to rock bottom

