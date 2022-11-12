Lirik Lagu Daydreaming – Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Daydreaming – Paramore
Living in a city of sleepless people
Who all know the limits and won't go too far
Outside the lines
'Cause they're out of their minds
I wanna get out and build my own home
On a street where reality is not much different
From dreams I've had
A dream is all I have
Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time
Daydreaming, daydreaming into the night
Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time
Daydreaming, daydreaming into the night
And I'm alright
Creep past the hours like the shorter hand on the clock
Hanging on a wall of a schoolhouse somewhere
We wait for the bell
And we dream of somewhere else
Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time
Daydreaming, daydreaming into the night
Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time
Daydreaming, daydreaming into the night
And I'm alright
It's not that I won't remember where I'm from
Just don't wanna be here no more
It's not enough
(We're only half-alive) I'm gonna go
(We're only half-alive) where the rest of the dreamers go
(We're only half-alive) where the dreamers go
Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time (a dream is all I have)
Daydreaming, daydreaming into the night
And I'm alright
Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time (a dream is all I have)
Daydreamer, we used to be half-alive
Now I'm alright
I'm alright
I'm alright
Credit
Penyanyi: Paramore
