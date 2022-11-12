Lirik Lagu Daydreaming – Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Daydreaming – Paramore

Living in a city of sleepless people

Who all know the limits and won't go too far

Outside the lines

'Cause they're out of their minds

I wanna get out and build my own home

On a street where reality is not much different

From dreams I've had

A dream is all I have

Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time

Daydreaming, daydreaming into the night

Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time

Daydreaming, daydreaming into the night

And I'm alright

Creep past the hours like the shorter hand on the clock

Hanging on a wall of a schoolhouse somewhere

We wait for the bell

And we dream of somewhere else

Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time

Daydreaming, daydreaming into the night

Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time

Daydreaming, daydreaming into the night

And I'm alright

It's not that I won't remember where I'm from

Just don't wanna be here no more

It's not enough

(We're only half-alive) I'm gonna go

(We're only half-alive) where the rest of the dreamers go

(We're only half-alive) where the dreamers go

Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time (a dream is all I have)

Daydreaming, daydreaming into the night

And I'm alright

Daydreaming, daydreaming all the time (a dream is all I have)

Daydreamer, we used to be half-alive

Now I'm alright

I'm alright

I'm alright

Credit

Penyanyi: Paramore