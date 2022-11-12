Lirik Lagu Ain’t It Fun – Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ain’t It Fun – Paramore
I don't mind
Letting you down easy, but just give it time
If it don't hurt now then just wait, just wait a while
You're not the big fish in the pond no more
You are what they're feeding on
So what are you gonna do
When the world don't orbit around you?
So what are you gonna do
When the world don't orbit around you?
Ain't it fun?
Living in the real world
Ain't it good?
Being all alone
Where you're from
You might be the one who's running things
Where you can ring anybody's bell and get what you want
See it's easy to ignore trouble
When you're living in a bubble
So what are you gonna do
When the world don't orbit around you?
So what are you gonna do
When nobody wants to fool with you?
Ain't it fun?
Living in the real world
Ain't it good?
Being all alone?
Ain't it good to be on your own?
Ain't it fun? You can't count on no one
Ain't it good to be on your own?
Ain't it fun? You can't count on no one
Ain't it fun?
Living in the real world
Don't go crying to your mama
'Cause you're on your own in the real world
Don't go crying to your mama
'Cause you're on your own in the real world
Don't go crying to your mama
'Cause you're on your own in the real world
Don't go crying to your mama
'Cause you're on your own in the real world
