Lirik Lagu Ain’t It Fun – Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ain’t It Fun – Paramore

I don't mind

Letting you down easy, but just give it time

If it don't hurt now then just wait, just wait a while

You're not the big fish in the pond no more

You are what they're feeding on

So what are you gonna do

When the world don't orbit around you?

So what are you gonna do

When the world don't orbit around you?

Ain't it fun?

Living in the real world

Ain't it good?

Being all alone

Where you're from

You might be the one who's running things

Where you can ring anybody's bell and get what you want

See it's easy to ignore trouble

When you're living in a bubble

So what are you gonna do

When the world don't orbit around you?

So what are you gonna do

When nobody wants to fool with you?

Ain't it fun?

Living in the real world

Ain't it good?

Being all alone?

Ain't it good to be on your own?

Ain't it fun? You can't count on no one

Ain't it good to be on your own?

Ain't it fun? You can't count on no one

Ain't it fun?

Living in the real world

Don't go crying to your mama

'Cause you're on your own in the real world

Don't go crying to your mama

'Cause you're on your own in the real world

Don't go crying to your mama

'Cause you're on your own in the real world

Don't go crying to your mama

'Cause you're on your own in the real world