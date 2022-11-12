Lirik Lagu In America - John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

In America – John Legend

In America, in America

I poured my sweat in America

This land is my land

It's America

I broke my back for America

All of money I make

All of these chances I take

Just paying my rent in America

Won't just stand around

Watch it go down

Won't just stand around

Watch it go down

But maybe it's a long shot

Maybe it's a fantasy

We've given it all that we've got

Maybe we can live a dream

Oh, oh

Can we build a new life was it ever meant that we...

Could make it in America

Make it in America

In America, in America

They say I'm free in America

In America, in America

I still can't breath in America

Watch them squeezing my neck

Watch them bullets connect

We still gon' fight in America

Won't just stand around

Can't watch it go down

Won't just stand around

Watch it go down

But maybe it's a long shot

Maybe it's a fantasy

We've given it all that we've got

Maybe we can live a dream

Oh, oh

Can we build a new life was it ever meant that we...

Could make it in America

Make it in America

We'll make it in America

We'll make it in America

We'll make it in America

We'll make it in America

We'll make it in America

We'll make it in America

We'll make it in America

We'll make it in America

In America, in America

My hopes right here in America

In America, in America

My hope, my prayer in America

Judul: In America