Lirik Lagu In America - John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

In America, in America
I poured my sweat in America
This land is my land
It's America
I broke my back for America
All of money I make
All of these chances I take
Just paying my rent in America
Won't just stand around
Watch it go down
Won't just stand around
Watch it go down
But maybe it's a long shot
Maybe it's a fantasy
We've given it all that we've got
Maybe we can live a dream
Oh, oh
Can we build a new life was it ever meant that we...
Could make it in America
Make it in America
In America, in America
They say I'm free in America
In America, in America
I still can't breath in America
Watch them squeezing my neck
Watch them bullets connect
We still gon' fight in America
Won't just stand around
Can't watch it go down
Won't just stand around
Watch it go down
But maybe it's a long shot
Maybe it's a fantasy
We've given it all that we've got
Maybe we can live a dream
Oh, oh
Can we build a new life was it ever meant that we...
Could make it in America
Make it in America
We'll make it in America
We'll make it in America
We'll make it in America
We'll make it in America
We'll make it in America
We'll make it in America
We'll make it in America
We'll make it in America
In America, in America
My hopes right here in America
In America, in America
My hope, my prayer in America
Credit
Judul: In America
Artikel Pilihan