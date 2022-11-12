Lirik Lagu One and Only – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu One and Only – Adele
You've been on my mind
I grow fonder every day
Lose myself in time
Just thinking of your face
God only knows why it's taken me
So long to let my doubts go
You're the only one that I want
I don't know why I'm scared
I've been here before
Every feeling, every word
I've imagined it all
You'll never know if you never try
To forget your past and simply be mine
I dare you to let me be your, your one and only
I promise I'm worthy
To hold in your arms
So come on and give me the chance
To prove I am the one who can walk that mile
Until the end starts
If I've been on your mind
You hang on every word I say
Lose yourself in time
At the mention of my name
Will I ever know how it feels to hold you close
And have you tell me
Whichever road I choose, you'll go?
I don't know why I'm scared
'Cause I've been here before
Every feeling, every word
I've imagined it all
You'll never know if you never try
To forget your past and simply be mine
I dare you to let me be your, your one and only
I promise I'm worthy, mm
To hold in your arms
So come on and give me the chance
To prove I am the one who can walk that mile
Until the end starts
I know it ain't easy giving up your heart
I know it ain't easy giving up your heart
Nobody's perfect
(I know it ain't easy giving up your heart)
Trust me I've learned it
Nobody's perfect
(I know it ain't easy giving up your heart)
Trust me I've learned it
Nobody's perfect
(I know it ain't easy giving up your heart)
Trust me I've learned it
Nobody's perfect
(I know it ain't easy giving up your heart)
Trust me I've learned it
So I dare you to let me be your, your one and only
I promise I'm worthy
To hold in your arms
So come on and give me the chance
To prove that I am the, one who can walk that mile
Until the end starts
