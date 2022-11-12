Lirik Lagu One and Only – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu One and Only – Adele

You've been on my mind

I grow fonder every day

Lose myself in time

Just thinking of your face

God only knows why it's taken me

So long to let my doubts go

You're the only one that I want

I don't know why I'm scared

I've been here before

Every feeling, every word

I've imagined it all

You'll never know if you never try

To forget your past and simply be mine

I dare you to let me be your, your one and only

I promise I'm worthy

To hold in your arms

So come on and give me the chance

To prove I am the one who can walk that mile

Until the end starts

If I've been on your mind

You hang on every word I say

Lose yourself in time

At the mention of my name

Will I ever know how it feels to hold you close

And have you tell me

Whichever road I choose, you'll go?

I don't know why I'm scared

'Cause I've been here before

Every feeling, every word

I've imagined it all

You'll never know if you never try

To forget your past and simply be mine

I dare you to let me be your, your one and only

I promise I'm worthy, mm

To hold in your arms

So come on and give me the chance

To prove I am the one who can walk that mile

Until the end starts

I know it ain't easy giving up your heart

I know it ain't easy giving up your heart

Nobody's perfect

(I know it ain't easy giving up your heart)

Trust me I've learned it

Nobody's perfect

(I know it ain't easy giving up your heart)

Trust me I've learned it

Nobody's perfect

(I know it ain't easy giving up your heart)

Trust me I've learned it

Nobody's perfect

(I know it ain't easy giving up your heart)

Trust me I've learned it

So I dare you to let me be your, your one and only

I promise I'm worthy

To hold in your arms

So come on and give me the chance

To prove that I am the, one who can walk that mile

Until the end starts