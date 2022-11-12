Lirik Lagu Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix

Hey Joe, where you goin' with that gun of your hand?

Hey Joe, I said, where you goin' with that gun in your hand? Oh

I'm goin' down to shoot my old lady

You know I caught her messin' 'round with another man, yeah

I'm goin' down to shoot my old lady

You know I caught her messin' 'round with another man

Huh, and that ain't too cool

Hey Joe, I heard you shot your mama down

You shot her down now

Hey Joe, I heard you shot your lady down

Shot her down in the ground, yeah

Yeah

Yes, I did, I shot her

You know I caught her messin' round, messin' round town

Yes, I did, I shot her

You know I caught my old lady messin' 'round town

And I gave her the gun

I shot her

Alright

Shoot her one more time again, baby

Yeah

Oh, dig it

Ah, alright

Hey, Joe

Where you gonna run to now? Where you gonna run to?

Hey Joe, I said

Where you gonna run to now? Where you, where you gonna go?

Well, dig

I'm goin' way down south

Way down to Mexico way

Alright

I'm goin' way down south

Way down where I can be free

Ain't no one gonna find me

Ain't no hangman gonna

He ain't gonna put a rope around me

You better believe right now

I gotta go now

Hey, Joe

You better run on down

Goodbye, everybody, ow

Hey, hey, Joe

Artis: Jimi Hendrix

Dirilis: 1967

Album: Are You Experienced

Genre: Classic Rock