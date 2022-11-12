Lirik Lagu This Is Why – Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Is Why – Paramore
If you have an opinion
Maybe you should shove it
Or maybe you could scream it
Might be best to keep it
To yourself (to yourself)
To yourself (to yourself)
This is why I don't leave the house
You say the coast is clear
But you won't catch me out
Oh, why? This is why
Better have conviction
'Cause we want crimes of passion
Survival of the fittest
You're either with us or you can keep it
To yourself (to yourself)
To yourself (to yourself)
To yourself, yourself, yourself
To yourself (to yourself)
This is why I don't leave the house
You say the coast is clear
But you won't catch me out
Oh, why? This is why
This is why I don't leave the house
You say the coast is clear
But you won't catch me out
Oh, why? This is why
One step beyond your door
It might as well have been a free fall
One step beyond your door
Falling down an endless hall
One step beyond your door
Might as well have been a free fall
One step beyond your door
And I'm floating like a cannonball
This is why I don't leave the house
You say the coast is clear
But you won't catch me out
Oh, why? This is why
