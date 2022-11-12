Lirik Lagu This Is Why – Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Is Why – Paramore

If you have an opinion

Maybe you should shove it

Or maybe you could scream it

Might be best to keep it

To yourself (to yourself)

To yourself (to yourself)

This is why I don't leave the house

You say the coast is clear

But you won't catch me out

Oh, why? This is why

Better have conviction

'Cause we want crimes of passion

Survival of the fittest

You're either with us or you can keep it

To yourself (to yourself)

To yourself (to yourself)

To yourself, yourself, yourself

To yourself (to yourself)

This is why I don't leave the house

You say the coast is clear

But you won't catch me out

Oh, why? This is why

This is why I don't leave the house

You say the coast is clear

But you won't catch me out

Oh, why? This is why

One step beyond your door

It might as well have been a free fall

One step beyond your door

Falling down an endless hall

One step beyond your door

Might as well have been a free fall

One step beyond your door

And I'm floating like a cannonball

This is why I don't leave the house

You say the coast is clear

But you won't catch me out

Oh, why? This is why