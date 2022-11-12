Lirik Lagu That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

That Should Be Me – Justin Bieber

Everybody's laughing in my mind

Rumors spreading 'bout this other guy

Do you do what you did when you did with me?

Does he love you the way I can?

Did you forget all the plans that you made with me?

'Cause baby I didn't

That should be me

Holdin' your hand

That should be me

Makin' you laugh

That should be me

This is so sad

That should be me

That should be me

That should be me

Feelin' your kiss

That should be me

Buyin' you gifts

This is so wrong

I can't go on

'Til you believe that

That should be me

That should be me

You said you needed a little time

For my mistakes

It's funny how you use that time

To have me replaced

Did you think that I wouldn't see you out at the movies?

What you doin' to me?

You're takin' him where we used to go

Now if you're tryna break my heart

It's working 'cause you know that

That should be me

Holdin' your hand

That should be me

Makin' you laugh

That should be me

This is so sad

That should be me

That should be me

That should be me

Feelin' your kiss

That should be me

Buyin' you gifts

This is so wrong

I can't go on

'Til you believe that

That should be me

I need to know, should I fight for love or disarm?

It's getting harder to shield this pain in my heart

That should be me

Holdin' your hand

That should be me

Makin' you laugh

That should be me

This is so sad

That should be me

That should be me

That should be me

Feelin' your kiss

That should be me

Buyin' you gifts

This is so wrong

I can't go on

'Til you believe that

That should be me