Lirik Lagu That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

That Should Be Me – Justin Bieber
Everybody's laughing in my mind
Rumors spreading 'bout this other guy
Do you do what you did when you did with me?
Does he love you the way I can?
Did you forget all the plans that you made with me?
'Cause baby I didn't
That should be me
Holdin' your hand
That should be me
Makin' you laugh
That should be me
This is so sad
That should be me
That should be me
That should be me
Feelin' your kiss
That should be me
Buyin' you gifts
This is so wrong
I can't go on
'Til you believe that
That should be me
That should be me
You said you needed a little time
For my mistakes
It's funny how you use that time
To have me replaced
Did you think that I wouldn't see you out at the movies?
What you doin' to me?
You're takin' him where we used to go
Now if you're tryna break my heart
It's working 'cause you know that
That should be me
Holdin' your hand
That should be me
Makin' you laugh
That should be me
This is so sad
That should be me
That should be me
That should be me
Feelin' your kiss
That should be me
Buyin' you gifts
This is so wrong
I can't go on
'Til you believe that
That should be me
I need to know, should I fight for love or disarm?
It's getting harder to shield this pain in my heart
That should be me
Holdin' your hand
That should be me
Makin' you laugh
That should be me
This is so sad
That should be me
That should be me
That should be me
Feelin' your kiss
That should be me
Buyin' you gifts
This is so wrong
I can't go on
'Til you believe that
That should be me
