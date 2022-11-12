Lirik Lagu Brave Enough - Lee Hi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Scared of being alone
Or scared of love
My shadow just walks beside me
I'm getting closer to the edge
But try hard not to lose myself
Maeumi honjaseo georeogal ttae
Joyonghi jikyeo barabwa jwo
Hoksi ijeotdeon siganui soriga
Geu mame daeul su isseulji molla
I say I'm brave enough
Brave enough to be myself
And there'll be a dawn after
This long and dark night
And the morning brings me a story
When I'm standing all on my own
Is there anybody out there?
Just realized I'm still in my dream
Maeume nunmureul boil ttaeedo
Moreun cheok useumyeo gamssa anajwo
Eonjenga meomuldeon nae anui gieogi
Nunmureul dakka jul su isseulji molla
Eoneu nal mundeuk dwidoraboni
Geu gose natseon naega isseo
Mareomneun misoro nareul bomyeo
Gwaenchantago
I say I'm brave enough
Brave enough to be myself
And there'll be a dawn after
This long and dark night
Credit
Artis : Lee Hi
Tahun Rilis : 2020
