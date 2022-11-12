Lirik Lagu Brave Enough - Lee Hi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Brave Enough - Lee Hi

Scared of being alone

Or scared of love

My shadow just walks beside me

I'm getting closer to the edge

But try hard not to lose myself

Maeumi honjaseo georeogal ttae

Joyonghi jikyeo barabwa jwo

Hoksi ijeotdeon siganui soriga

Geu mame daeul su isseulji molla

I say I'm brave enough

Brave enough to be myself

And there'll be a dawn after

This long and dark night

And the morning brings me a story

When I'm standing all on my own

Is there anybody out there?

Just realized I'm still in my dream

Maeume nunmureul boil ttaeedo

Moreun cheok useumyeo gamssa anajwo

Eonjenga meomuldeon nae anui gieogi

Nunmureul dakka jul su isseulji molla

Eoneu nal mundeuk dwidoraboni

Geu gose natseon naega isseo

Mareomneun misoro nareul bomyeo

Gwaenchantago

I say I'm brave enough

Brave enough to be myself

And there'll be a dawn after

This long and dark night

Credit

Artis : Lee Hi

Tahun Rilis : 2020