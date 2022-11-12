Lirik All Or Nothing – Nayeon TWICE dan Fakta di Baliknya

All Or Nothing – Nayeon TWICE

Yeah

Hey, listen

Ooh

It's all or nothing

Let me make a little confession

Eojjaeseo jakku jejarinji ihae mothae, uh

Tto dareun mameul bwasseo naegeseo

Say what? Say what?

Jom chagapgo yeminhan nae moseup

Huhoeman gyesok neureonotaga bamsae, yeah

This thinking got my mind so exhausted

Say what? Say what?

I'm not trying to blame anybody

Da gwajeongil ppuniya

Don't worry about it, quit cryin'

You know, nado eoryeotdeon nai

Tell me about it

Baby, it's the love

Nal jikyeojun geon hangsang

It's all or nothing, all or nothing

Can't live for no one else

Can't live like no one else

Jom deo hwaksilhan dabi itdamyeon

It's all or nothing, all or nothing

Life can be a mess

I don't know what's next

Yeojeonhi hemaeneun nal kkok jabajwo

It's all or nothing, all or nothing

I just need a little conversation

Nae anui dareun naui saenggakdeuri gunggeumhae

Naega nal jeil jal aldagado

Yeojeonhi hanado molla

I'm tired of feeling dumb and stupid, yeah (Uh)

Deo jal haenaego sipeun (Uh)

Saenggageun kkeutdo eomneunde

Gominman gadeukae, no

I'm not trying to blame anybody

Da gwajeongil ppuniya

Don't worry about it, quit cryin'

You know, nado eoryeotdeon nai

Tell me about it

Baby, it's the love

Nal jikyeojun geon hangsang

It's all or nothing, all or nothing

Can't live for no one else

Can't live like no one else

Jom deo hwaksilhan dabi itdamyeon

It's all or nothing, all or nothing

Life can be a mess

I don't know what's next

Yeojeonhi hemaeneun nal kkok jabajwo

It's all or nothing, all or nothing

Jamkkan meomchwo

Tto babogachi neureonwatji

Nae saenggakdeureun, oh

Jeomjeom deo nappaman jyeo

I know I said a couple things, but

Hey, I'm fine, so just

Forget about this

Forget about this, yeah, yeah