Lirik All Or Nothing – Nayeon TWICE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah
Hey, listen
Ooh
It's all or nothing
Let me make a little confession
Eojjaeseo jakku jejarinji ihae mothae, uh
Tto dareun mameul bwasseo naegeseo
Say what? Say what?
Jom chagapgo yeminhan nae moseup
Huhoeman gyesok neureonotaga bamsae, yeah
This thinking got my mind so exhausted
Say what? Say what?
I'm not trying to blame anybody
Da gwajeongil ppuniya
Don't worry about it, quit cryin'
You know, nado eoryeotdeon nai
Tell me about it
Baby, it's the love
Nal jikyeojun geon hangsang
It's all or nothing, all or nothing
Can't live for no one else
Can't live like no one else
Jom deo hwaksilhan dabi itdamyeon
It's all or nothing, all or nothing
Life can be a mess
I don't know what's next
Yeojeonhi hemaeneun nal kkok jabajwo
It's all or nothing, all or nothing
I just need a little conversation
Nae anui dareun naui saenggakdeuri gunggeumhae
Naega nal jeil jal aldagado
Yeojeonhi hanado molla
I'm tired of feeling dumb and stupid, yeah (Uh)
Deo jal haenaego sipeun (Uh)
Saenggageun kkeutdo eomneunde
Gominman gadeukae, no
I'm not trying to blame anybody
Da gwajeongil ppuniya
Don't worry about it, quit cryin'
You know, nado eoryeotdeon nai
Tell me about it
Baby, it's the love
Nal jikyeojun geon hangsang
It's all or nothing, all or nothing
Can't live for no one else
Can't live like no one else
Jom deo hwaksilhan dabi itdamyeon
It's all or nothing, all or nothing
Life can be a mess
I don't know what's next
Yeojeonhi hemaeneun nal kkok jabajwo
It's all or nothing, all or nothing
Jamkkan meomchwo
Tto babogachi neureonwatji
Nae saenggakdeureun, oh
Jeomjeom deo nappaman jyeo
I know I said a couple things, but
Hey, I'm fine, so just
Forget about this
Forget about this, yeah, yeah
