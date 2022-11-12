Lirik Lagu Better - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Better – Meghan Trainor feat Yo Gotti

Finally blew up in my face

Crash and burnt to pieces

You got what you want from me

I gave you what you needed

I was warned but fooled by charm

And you deserve to be alone

And I deserve better, better than you

I deserve better, better than you

I deserve better

Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better

Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better

I used to cry to all my friends

But they would say, "I told ya"

Finally, I can breathe again

The weight is off my shoulders

I was warned but fooled by charm

And you, you deserve to be alone

And I deserve better, better than you

I deserve better, better than you

I deserve better

Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better

Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better

Let's talk about the word "deserve"

Or talk 'bout the world deserves a queen (You queen)

Let's talk about that four letter word: love

I think you deserve a king

I think you deserve the world and everything in it

And I try to go get it to show you I meant it when I

Tell you I'm sorry, tomorrow I promise that I

Try to better, I'll do whatever for mine

And I ain't tryna be your friend's friends

Or your quote unquote fake friend, that's why I hate friends

I'd rather see you laugh to see you cry

I'd rather see you lead and tell a lie

And you ain't gotta say it, you deserve better

I deserve better, better than you

I deserve better, better than you

I deserve better

Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better

Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better

