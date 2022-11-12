Lirik Lagu Better - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Better – Meghan Trainor feat Yo Gotti
Finally blew up in my face
Crash and burnt to pieces
You got what you want from me
I gave you what you needed
I was warned but fooled by charm
And you deserve to be alone
And I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better
I used to cry to all my friends
But they would say, "I told ya"
Finally, I can breathe again
The weight is off my shoulders
I was warned but fooled by charm
And you, you deserve to be alone
And I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better
Let's talk about the word "deserve"
Or talk 'bout the world deserves a queen (You queen)
Let's talk about that four letter word: love
I think you deserve a king
I think you deserve the world and everything in it
And I try to go get it to show you I meant it when I
Tell you I'm sorry, tomorrow I promise that I
Try to better, I'll do whatever for mine
And I ain't tryna be your friend's friends
Or your quote unquote fake friend, that's why I hate friends
I'd rather see you laugh to see you cry
I'd rather see you lead and tell a lie
And you ain't gotta say it, you deserve better
I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better
Credit
Artikel Pilihan