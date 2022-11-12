Lirik Lagu Better - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 12 November 2022, 04:15 WIB
Meghan Trainor.
Meghan Trainor.

BetterMeghan Trainor feat Yo Gotti 

Finally blew up in my face
Crash and burnt to pieces
You got what you want from me
I gave you what you needed

I was warned but fooled by charm
And you deserve to be alone

And I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better

I used to cry to all my friends
But they would say, "I told ya"
Finally, I can breathe again
The weight is off my shoulders

I was warned but fooled by charm
And you, you deserve to be alone

And I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better

Let's talk about the word "deserve"
Or talk 'bout the world deserves a queen (You queen)
Let's talk about that four letter word: love
I think you deserve a king
I think you deserve the world and everything in it
And I try to go get it to show you I meant it when I
Tell you I'm sorry, tomorrow I promise that I
Try to better, I'll do whatever for mine
And I ain't tryna be your friend's friends
Or your quote unquote fake friend, that's why I hate friends
I'd rather see you laugh to see you cry
I'd rather see you lead and tell a lie
And you ain't gotta say it, you deserve better

I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better, better than you
I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better
Tell 'em what they already know, I deserve better

Credit

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

