Lirik Lagu Just a Friend to You - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just a Friend to You - Meghan Trainor
Oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Why you gotta hug me like that every time you see me?
Why you always making me laugh
Swear you're catching feelings
I loved you from the start
So it breaks my heart
When you say I'm just a friend to you
Cause friends don't do the things we do
Everybody knows you love me too
Tryna be careful with the words I use
I say it cause I'm dying to
I'm so much more than just a friend to you
Mmm, mmm, mmm
When there's other people around
You never wanna kiss me
You tell me it's too late to hang out
And you say you miss me
And I loved you from the start
So it breaks my heart
When you say I'm just a friend to you
'Cause friends don't do the things we do
Everybody knows you love me too
Tryna be careful with the words I use
I say it cause I'm dying to
I'm so much more than just a friend to you
You-oh-oh-oh-oh
You-oh-oh-oh-oh
You-oh-oh-oh-oh
You-oh-oh-oh-oh
You say I'm just a friend to you
Friends don't do the things we do
Everybody knows you love me too
I tried to be careful with the words I use
I say it cause I'm dying to
I'm so much more than just a friend to you
Artikel Pilihan