Lirik Lagu Just a Friend to You - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just a Friend to You - Meghan Trainor

Oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Why you gotta hug me like that every time you see me?

Why you always making me laugh

Swear you're catching feelings

I loved you from the start

So it breaks my heart

When you say I'm just a friend to you

Cause friends don't do the things we do

Everybody knows you love me too

Tryna be careful with the words I use

I say it cause I'm dying to

I'm so much more than just a friend to you

Mmm, mmm, mmm

When there's other people around

You never wanna kiss me

You tell me it's too late to hang out

And you say you miss me

And I loved you from the start

So it breaks my heart

When you say I'm just a friend to you

'Cause friends don't do the things we do

Everybody knows you love me too

Tryna be careful with the words I use

I say it cause I'm dying to

I'm so much more than just a friend to you

You-oh-oh-oh-oh

You-oh-oh-oh-oh

You-oh-oh-oh-oh

You-oh-oh-oh-oh

You say I'm just a friend to you

Friends don't do the things we do

Everybody knows you love me too

I tried to be careful with the words I use

I say it cause I'm dying to

I'm so much more than just a friend to you