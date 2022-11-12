Lirik Lagu Me Too - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Me Too - Meghan Trainor

Ow!

Who's that sexy thing I see over there?

That's me, standin' in the mirror

What's that icy thing hanging 'round my neck?

Um, that's gold, show me some respect, oh

I thank God every day (uh, ha)

That I woke up feelin' this way (uh, ha)

And I can't help loving myself

And I don't need nobody else, no, uh

If I was you, I'd wanna be me too

I'd wanna be me too

I'd wanna be me too

If I was you, I'd wanna be me too

I'd wanna be me too

I'd wanna be me too

I walk in like a dime piece

I go straight to V.I.P.

I never pay for my drinks

My entourage behind me

My life's a movie, Tom Cruise

So bless me, baby, achoo

And even if they tried to

They can't do it like I do

I thank God every day (uh, ha)

That I woke up feelin' this way (uh, ha)

And I can't help lovin' myself (wooh!)

And I don't need nobody else, no, uh (baby)

If I was you, I'd wanna be me too

I'd wanna be me too

I'd wanna be me too (oh, ayy)