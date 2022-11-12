Lirik Lagu Me Too - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ow!
Who's that sexy thing I see over there?
That's me, standin' in the mirror
What's that icy thing hanging 'round my neck?
Um, that's gold, show me some respect, oh
I thank God every day (uh, ha)
That I woke up feelin' this way (uh, ha)
And I can't help loving myself
And I don't need nobody else, no, uh
If I was you, I'd wanna be me too
I'd wanna be me too
I'd wanna be me too
If I was you, I'd wanna be me too
I'd wanna be me too
I'd wanna be me too
I walk in like a dime piece
I go straight to V.I.P.
I never pay for my drinks
My entourage behind me
My life's a movie, Tom Cruise
So bless me, baby, achoo
And even if they tried to
They can't do it like I do
I thank God every day (uh, ha)
That I woke up feelin' this way (uh, ha)
And I can't help lovin' myself (wooh!)
And I don't need nobody else, no, uh (baby)
If I was you, I'd wanna be me too
I'd wanna be me too
I'd wanna be me too (oh, ayy)
