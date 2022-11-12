Lirik Lagu No - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

No - Meghan Trainor

I think it's so cute and I think it's so sweet

How you let your friends encourage you to try and talk to me

But let me stop you there, oh, before you speak

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh

You need to let it go, uh

You need to let it go, uh

Need to let it go, uh

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

You need to let it go, uh

You need to let it go, uh

Need to let it go, uh

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

First you gonna say you ain't runnin' game

Thinking I'm believing every word

Call me beautiful, so original

Telling me I'm not like other girls

I was in my zone before you came along

Now I'm thinking maybe you should go

Blah, blah, blah

I be like nah to the ah to the no, no, no

All my ladies, listen up

If that boy ain't giving up

Lick your lips and swing your hips

Girl, all you gotta say is

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh

You need to let it go, uh

You need to let it go, uh

Need to let it go, uh

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

You need to let it go

You need to let it go

Need to let it go

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

Thank you in advance, I don't wanna dance (nope)

I don't need your hands all over me (no, no)

If I want a man, then I'ma get a man

But it's never my priority (hey)

I was in my zone, before you came along

Don't want you to take this personal

Blah, blah, blah

I be like nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

All my ladies, listen up (all my ladies)

If that boy ain't giving up (ain't giving up)

Lick your lips and swing your hips (hey, hey, let's go)

Girl, all you gotta say is (woo)

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, uh

You need to let it go, uh

You need to let it go, uh

Need to let it go, uh

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no

You need to let it go

You need to let it go

Need to let it go

Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no

I'm feeling

Untouchable, untouchable (uh)

I'm feeling

Untouchable, untouchable

I'm feeling

Untouchable, untouchable

I'm feeling

(Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no)

Hey, hey, hey

I'm feeling

Untouchable, untouchable (I'm feeling)

I'm feeling

Untouchable, untouchable (untouchable)

I'm feeling

Untouchable, untouchable

I'm feeling

(Nah to the ah to the, no, no, no)