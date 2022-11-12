Lirik Lagu Bandung – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bandung – Mocca
There's a little city
Covered with hills and pleasant weather
Come on baby I'll show you around
In my little town
Every corner tells you different stories
There's so many treasures to be found
Welcome to flower city
My lovely city
Roses blooming pretty
People say that home is where the heart is
It's a place with so much history
Friendly Bandung city
Holds the past of ancient glories
and a thrilling future mystery
Welcome to flower city
My lovely city
My friendly city
My beloved city
Even though it gets so overcrowded
When I'm sitting in my car that stuck for hours
But I love it anyway
Welcome to flower city
My lovely city
My friendly city
My beloved city
