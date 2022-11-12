Lirik Lagu Bandung – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bandung – Mocca

There's a little city

Covered with hills and pleasant weather

Come on baby I'll show you around

In my little town

Every corner tells you different stories

There's so many treasures to be found

Welcome to flower city

My lovely city

Roses blooming pretty

People say that home is where the heart is

It's a place with so much history

Friendly Bandung city

Holds the past of ancient glories

and a thrilling future mystery

Welcome to flower city

My lovely city

My friendly city

My beloved city

Even though it gets so overcrowded

When I'm sitting in my car that stuck for hours

But I love it anyway

Welcome to flower city

My lovely city

My friendly city

My beloved city