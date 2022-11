Lirik Lagu Watch Me Do - Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

Watch Me Do - Meghan Trainor

I'm the shh, be quiet

I been on a no-hater diet

I'm the shh, be quiet

I been on a no-hater diet

Cause I just woke up and I feel some type of way

I get all choked up when I see how much I made

And I feel so good like James Bond in his day

Singing hey, hey, hey

Watch me do, watch me

Watch me do, watch me

Wha-da-do, watch me

Let me hear you sing hey, hey, hey

I ain't saying I'm the besteses

But I got nice curves, nice breasteses

I don't erase the textes from my exeses

All in my DMs, leaving messages

Whoo, head spinning like an exorcist

And I ain't a teacher, but the lesson is

If you wonder how I make it look effortless

The answer to your question is

That I just woke up and I feel some type of way

I get all choked up when I see how much I made

And I feel so good like James Bond in his day

Singing hey, hey, hey

Watch me do, watch me

Watch me do, I said watch me

Oh, wha-da-do, watch me

Let me hear you sing hey, hey, hey

I'm the shh, be quiet

I been on a no-hater diet

I'm the shh, be quiet

I been on a no-hater diet

I'm the shh, be quiet

I been on a no-hater diet

I'm the shh, be quiet

I been on a no-hater diet

Cause I just woke up (Good morning!)

And I feel some type of way

I get all choked up when I see how much I made

And I feel so good like James Bond in his day

Singing hey

Come on now, hey

Come on now, hey

Singing, singing, hey

Watch me do, watch me

Watch me do, watch me

Oh, wha-da-do, watch me

Let me hear you sing hey, hey, hey