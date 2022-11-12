Lirik Lagu Fly Me to the Moon – Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fly Me to the Moon – Frank Sinatra
Fly me to the moon
Let me play among the stars
Let me see what spring is like
On a-Jupiter and Mars
In other words, hold my hand
In other words, baby, kiss me
Fill my heart with song
And let me sing for ever more
You are all I long for
All I worship and adore
In other words, please be true
In other words, I love you
Fill my heart with song
Let me sing for ever more
You are all I long for
All I worship and adore
In other words, please be true
In other words, in other words
I love... you
Credit
Artis: Frank Sinatra
Album: It Might As Well Be Swing
Penulis lagu: Bart Howard
Dirilis: 1954
Genre: Jazz, Pop
Fakta di balik lagu Fly Me to the Moon
Fly Me to the Moon yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi solo asal Amerika Serikat, Frank Sinatra. Lagu ini dirilis pada 1954, dan masukdalam album bertajuk It Might As Well Be Swing.
Lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang merasakan jatuh cinta, dari perasaan jatuh cinta tersebut ia menggambarkan cinta itu sebagai sebuah pengalaman yang sangat indah dan penuh kesan.
