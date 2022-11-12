Lirik Lagu Fly Me to the Moon – Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fly Me to the Moon – Frank Sinatra

Fly me to the moon

Let me play among the stars

Let me see what spring is like

On a-Jupiter and Mars

In other words, hold my hand

In other words, baby, kiss me

Fill my heart with song

And let me sing for ever more

You are all I long for

All I worship and adore

In other words, please be true

In other words, I love you

Fill my heart with song

Let me sing for ever more

You are all I long for

All I worship and adore

In other words, please be true

In other words, in other words

I love... you

Credit

Artis: Frank Sinatra

Album: It Might As Well Be Swing

Penulis lagu: Bart Howard

Dirilis: 1954

Genre: Jazz, Pop

Fakta di balik lagu Fly Me to the Moon

Fly Me to the Moon yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi solo asal Amerika Serikat, Frank Sinatra. Lagu ini dirilis pada 1954, dan masukdalam album bertajuk It Might As Well Be Swing.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang merasakan jatuh cinta, dari perasaan jatuh cinta tersebut ia menggambarkan cinta itu sebagai sebuah pengalaman yang sangat indah dan penuh kesan.